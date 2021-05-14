Indicating a sharp turnaround in the rural economy in the midst of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Escorts Ltd – one of the country’s largest tractor manufacturers – registered double-digit growth in net profit and revenue for the March quarter on a back of sustained recovery in sales of tractors. The company also reported healthy growth for entire FY 21 despite the pandemic induced economic slowdown.

The Nikhil Nanda led company reported a sharp 128% year-on-year in increase net profit to ₹285.40 crore as result of substantial growth in tractor, construction equipments and railway machinery segments. The company reported a net profit of ₹128 crore in the year ago period.

The total revenue from operations during the quarter also jumped by a whopping 60.8% to ₹2,229 crore as a consequence of ₹62% jump in sales of tractors to 32588 units. Volumes in the construction machinery segment also rose by 62.7% to 1604 units.

The operating profit or the earning from Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of the company jumped by 88.9% to ₹344 crore, while the operating margin expanded by 230 basis points to 15.4% as a result of the stringent cost cutting methods adopted by the company. Due to sharp rise in cost of important commodities like copper and steel, the company witnessed a 51.5% increase in its input costs during the quarter.

The growth in the top and bottom-line though comes as result of low base in the corresponding period when sales of tractors suffered due to the slowdown in the economy.

The intense spread of Covid infections in the rural areas might adversely impact the tractor business of the company during the first half of the current fiscal. The forecast of a good monsoon though might limit the negative impact.

“Agri machinery industry remained buoyant in Q4 of FY21 owing to positive macro-economic factors and pent-up demand from first and second quarters of the year. Escorts did well in this space by registering higher share of market in Q4 than our average market share of the year," Nikhil Nanda, chairman and managing director, Escorts.

He further added that while the company witnessed some positive developments in the construction equipment and railway equipment space as well in the fourth quarter, but the second wave of Cid-19 infections might impact these businesses going ahead.

Ever since the unlocking of the economy took place from May last year , sales of tractors witnessed faster than expected rebound due to less impact of Covid-19 in rural areas and government incentives helped protect farm income. A bumper summer crop also helped push sales of tractors.

Indicating a substantial recovery after the unprecedented loss in the first quarter due to the strict lockdown measures, Escorts reported a whopping 84.77% growth in net profit to ₹871.63 crore for entire FY 21. Its revenue for the year also increased by a 18.73% to 7014.42 crore as a result of a 24% growth in tractor sales.

“We believe that ongoing Covid 2.0 would continue impacting rural economy due to its deeper penetration and severity this time, which would impact tractor sales and agri implement industry in first half of FY22. This would put pressure on Escorts and stock price over near term," said Mitul Shah, vice-president, Reliance Securities.

He further added that Escorts railway equipment business would be back on track in next one or two quarters, while its construction equipment business would also grow at healthy pace over FY22-FY23.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.