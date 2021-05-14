The operating profit or the earning from Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of the company jumped by 88.9% to ₹344 crore, while the operating margin expanded by 230 basis points to 15.4% as a result of the stringent cost cutting methods adopted by the company. Due to sharp rise in cost of important commodities like copper and steel, the company witnessed a 51.5% increase in its input costs during the quarter.

