Escorts reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of 280 cr, jumps 83% in Q3

Escorts Limited on Tuesday reported highest ever standalone quarterly profit of ₹ 280.7 crore in quarter ended December 2020, up by 83.4% as against a profit of ₹ 153.1 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations was up 23.5% at ₹ 2,017.4 crore in quarter ended December 2020 as against ₹ 1,633.4 crore in the corresponding period last year, the company said in the regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations at ₹ 4,718.8 crore in nine months ended December 2020 was up by 7.7% as against ₹ 4,380.3 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Standalone net profit for the nine months ended December 2020 at ₹ 602.7 crore was up by 74.6% as against a profit of ₹ 345.1 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

At consolidated level revenue from operations at ₹ 4,785.7 crores in nine months ended December 2020 was up by 8.2% as against ₹ 4,424.4 cores in nine months ended December 2019.

Consolidated net profit recorded at ₹ 606.2 crore in nine months ended December 2020 was up by 76.2%, as against a profit of ₹ 344.0 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Speaking on the results, Chairman and managing Director Nikhil Nanda said, “Agriculture demand for tractors and farm mechanization is witnessing a continuous growth. We are hopeful of a sustained momentum as we see strengthening in farm and rural economies. We have been maintaining adequate safety standard across the organization to maintain an uninterrupted supply to our customers. The positive development in the construction equipment space is also encouraging. We are optimistic of better environment ahead for business recovery in the Construction and Railway Equipment segments as well. The Government’s efforts on Covid vaccination will further infuse confidence across sectors and will provide further impetus to the economy."

On Tuesday, Escorts scrip on BSE was up 5.06% in late trade to ₹1,328.90.

SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

Escorts Agri Machinery

Tractor volumes were up by 25.7% at 31,562 units in quarter ended December 2020 as against 25,109 units in the corresponding period last fiscal. Segmental revenue went up by 28.0% at ₹ 1,652.7 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as against ₹ 1,291.5 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Escorts Construction Equipment

Construction equipment sales volume for the quarter ended December 2020 were up by 20.1% at 1,254 machines as against 1,044 machines in corresponding period last fiscal. Segmental revenues were up by 13.0% at ₹ 244.7 crore in quarter ending December 2020 as against ₹ 216.6 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Railway Products Division

Revenue for the third quarter was at ₹ 117.4 crore in quarter ending December 2020 as against ₹ 124.4 crore in the corresponding quarter. During the quarter we have executed 69.2% of total orders from new products category with more import content and lower margin as compared to previous fiscal when it was only 44.2%.

































