Escorts reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of 280 cr, jumps 83% in Q3

Speaking on the results, Chairman and managing Director Nikhil Nanda said, “Agriculture demand for tractors and farm mechanization is witnessing a continuous growth. We are hopeful of a sustained momentum as we see strengthening in farm and rural economies. We have been maintaining adequate safety standard across the organization to maintain an uninterrupted supply to our customers. The positive development in the construction equipment space is also encouraging. We are optimistic of better environment ahead for business recovery in the Construction and Railway Equipment segments as well. The Government’s efforts on Covid vaccination will further infuse confidence across sectors and will provide further impetus to the economy."

