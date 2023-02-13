Essar Oil and Gas reports net profit of ₹97 crore in Dec quarter
- In Dec quarter, EOGEPL’s EBIDTA grew by 100% on YoY basis to ₹171 crore, and its PAT increased by 273% as compared to the same period last year to ₹97 crore
NEW DELHI : Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (EOGEPL), on Monday reported a nearly four fold increase in its December quarter profit at ₹97 crore against ₹26 crore in the corresponding previous quarter.
