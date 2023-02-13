Essar Oil and Gas reports net profit of 97 crore in Dec quarter

NEW DELHI : Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production (EOGEPL), on Monday reported a nearly four fold increase in its December quarter profit at ₹97 crore against ₹26 crore in the corresponding previous quarter.

“In the quarter ending December 31, 2022, EOGEPL’s EBIDTA grew by 100% on YoY basis to ₹171 crore, and its PAT increased by 273% as compared to the same period last year to ₹97 crore," the company said in a statement.

The company has reported its highest ever quarterly revenue of ₹219 crore in Q3 FY23, with 54% YoY growth.

In the 9M FY23 period, the company posted record revenue of ₹696 crore growing at over 113% on YoY basis. It’s EBIDTA of ₹552 crore is a 228% increase as compared to the same period last year.

Profit for the nine-month period was at ₹284 crore, against a loss of ₹11 crore reported for the corresponding period a year ago.

“Essar achieved an EBIDTA margin of 80%, witnessing an improvement of 27% due to reduction in operating cost and internal consumption in 9MFY23," it added.

“Essar aims to participate in India’s vision of reducing carbon footprint and provide industries with alternate clean fuel at economical prices. We are committed to contribute to India’s vision of becoming a gas-based economy in the next decade by ramping up its gas production," said Ruia, Director - Essar Capital and EOGEPL.

“My team has done an excellent job in delivering strong operating performance with ramp up in gas production and reduction in internal consumption by ~12%. The company continues to focus on key priorities of field upgradation and further reduction in internal consumption which will be acting as a holistic rationalisation of the cost while also adding to the company’s top line,“ said Pankaj Kalra, Chief Executive Officer, EOGEPL.