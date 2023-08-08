Essar Shipping Limited released their April to June quarter results on Tuesday and reported a turnaround from a loss of ₹(15.7) crore during the Q1FY23 to ₹26 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. The jump is Profit After Tax (PAT) is calculated to be a whopping 265%. The total revenue of the company jumped 97% year-on-year to ₹48.4 crore from ₹24.5 crore reported during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.