Essar Shipping Q1 Results: Net profit rises multi-fold to 26 crore; revenue jumps 97%
Essar Shipping Limited released their April to June quarter results on Tuesday and reported a turnaround from a loss of (15.7) crore during the Q1FY23 to 26 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. The jump is Profit After Tax (PAT) is calculated to be a whopping 265%. The total revenue of the company jumped 97% year-on-year to 48.4 crore from 24.5 crore reported during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

 

More to come…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 09:53 PM IST
