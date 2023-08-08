Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Essar Shipping Q1 Results: Net profit rises multi-fold to 26 crore; revenue jumps 97%

Essar Shipping Q1 Results: Net profit rises multi-fold to 26 crore; revenue jumps 97%

1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:53 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • Essar Shipping Q1 Results: The jump is Profit After Tax (PAT) is calculated to be a whopping 265%

Essar Shipping Limited released their April to June quarter results on Tuesday and reported a turnaround from a loss of (15.7) crore during the Q1FY23 to 26 crore during the quarter ending June 2023. The jump is Profit After Tax (PAT) is calculated to be a whopping 265%. The total revenue of the company jumped 97% year-on-year to 48.4 crore from 24.5 crore reported during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 09:53 PM IST
