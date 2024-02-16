Ester Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 383.56% YoY

Ester Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 38.92% & the loss increased by 383.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.44% and the loss increased by 47.22%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.05% q-o-q & increased by 76.68% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 35.67% q-o-q & decreased by 219.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-5.37 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 383.78% Y-o-Y.
Ester Industries has delivered -5.04% return in the last 1 week, -1.86% return in the last 6 months, and 0.84% YTD return.
Currently, Ester Industries has a market cap of ₹746.79 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹135.8 & ₹81.9 respectively.
Ester Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|267.76
|261.37
|+2.44%
|192.75
|+38.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.97
|16.15
|+5.05%
|9.6
|+76.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|17.18
|16.82
|+2.16%
|10.04
|+71.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|304.43
|288.41
|+5.56%
|204.22
|+49.07%
|Operating Income
|-36.68
|-27.03
|-35.67%
|-11.47
|-219.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-49.98
|-34.96
|-42.97%
|-11.87
|-320.96%
|Net Income
|-44.82
|-30.44
|-47.22%
|-9.27
|-383.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-5.37
|-3.65
|-47.12%
|-1.11
|-383.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-44.82Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹267.76Cr
