Ester Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 383.56% YoY

Ester Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 38.92% & the loss increased by 383.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.44% and the loss increased by 47.22%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.05% q-o-q & increased by 76.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 35.67% q-o-q & decreased by 219.83% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-5.37 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 383.78% Y-o-Y.

Ester Industries has delivered -5.04% return in the last 1 week, -1.86% return in the last 6 months, and 0.84% YTD return.

Currently, Ester Industries has a market cap of ₹746.79 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹135.8 & ₹81.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ester Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 267.76 261.37 +2.44% 192.75 +38.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.97 16.15 +5.05% 9.6 +76.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 17.18 16.82 +2.16% 10.04 +71.08% Total Operating Expense 304.43 288.41 +5.56% 204.22 +49.07% Operating Income -36.68 -27.03 -35.67% -11.47 -219.83% Net Income Before Taxes -49.98 -34.96 -42.97% -11.87 -320.96% Net Income -44.82 -30.44 -47.22% -9.27 -383.56% Diluted Normalized EPS -5.37 -3.65 -47.12% -1.11 -383.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-44.82Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹267.76Cr

