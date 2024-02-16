Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ester Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 383.56% YoY

Livemint

Ester Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 38.92% YoY & Loss Increased by 383.56% YoY

Ester Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ester Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 38.92% & the loss increased by 383.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.44% and the loss increased by 47.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.05% q-o-q & increased by 76.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 35.67% q-o-q & decreased by 219.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -5.37 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 383.78% Y-o-Y.

Ester Industries has delivered -5.04% return in the last 1 week, -1.86% return in the last 6 months, and 0.84% YTD return.

Currently, Ester Industries has a market cap of 746.79 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 135.8 & 81.9 respectively.

Ester Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue267.76261.37+2.44%192.75+38.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.9716.15+5.05%9.6+76.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization17.1816.82+2.16%10.04+71.08%
Total Operating Expense304.43288.41+5.56%204.22+49.07%
Operating Income-36.68-27.03-35.67%-11.47-219.83%
Net Income Before Taxes-49.98-34.96-42.97%-11.87-320.96%
Net Income-44.82-30.44-47.22%-9.27-383.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS-5.37-3.65-47.12%-1.11-383.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-44.82Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹267.76Cr

