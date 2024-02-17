Ethos Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.51% YoY

Ethos, a leading company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.44% and the profit increased by 23.51% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.56% and the profit increased by 37.24%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 5.25% q-o-q and increased by 24.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 30.27% q-o-q and increased by 18.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.84 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 13.63% Y-o-Y.
Ethos has delivered -8.55% return in the last 1 week, 49.04% return in the last 6 months, and 14.87% YTD return.
Currently, Ethos has a market cap of ₹5873.84 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2660 and ₹915.05 respectively.
As of 17 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
Ethos Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|281.22
|235.22
|+19.56%
|229.68
|+22.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.35
|17.25
|-5.25%
|13.08
|+24.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.52
|12.7
|-1.38%
|8.79
|+42.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|249.21
|210.65
|+18.31%
|202.61
|+23%
|Operating Income
|32.02
|24.58
|+30.27%
|27.06
|+18.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|34.36
|24.92
|+37.87%
|27.7
|+24.02%
|Net Income
|25.52
|18.59
|+37.24%
|20.66
|+23.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.84
|7.96
|+36.18%
|9.54
|+13.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹25.52Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹281.22Cr
