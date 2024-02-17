Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ethos Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.51% YoY

Ethos Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.51% YoY

Livemint

Ethos Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 22.44% YoY & Profit Increased by 23.51% YoY

Ethos Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ethos, a leading company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.44% and the profit increased by 23.51% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.56% and the profit increased by 37.24%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 5.25% q-o-q and increased by 24.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 30.27% q-o-q and increased by 18.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.84 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 13.63% Y-o-Y.

Ethos has delivered -8.55% return in the last 1 week, 49.04% return in the last 6 months, and 14.87% YTD return.

Currently, Ethos has a market cap of 5873.84 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 2660 and 915.05 respectively.

As of 17 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

Ethos Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue281.22235.22+19.56%229.68+22.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.3517.25-5.25%13.08+24.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.5212.7-1.38%8.79+42.55%
Total Operating Expense249.21210.65+18.31%202.61+23%
Operating Income32.0224.58+30.27%27.06+18.29%
Net Income Before Taxes34.3624.92+37.87%27.7+24.02%
Net Income25.5218.59+37.24%20.66+23.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.847.96+36.18%9.54+13.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹25.52Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹281.22Cr

