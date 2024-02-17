Ethos Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 23.51% YoY

Ethos, a leading company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 22.44% and the profit increased by 23.51% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.56% and the profit increased by 37.24%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 5.25% q-o-q and increased by 24.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 30.27% q-o-q and increased by 18.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.84 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 13.63% Y-o-Y.

Ethos has delivered -8.55% return in the last 1 week, 49.04% return in the last 6 months, and 14.87% YTD return.

Currently, Ethos has a market cap of ₹5873.84 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹2660 and ₹915.05 respectively.

As of 17 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

Ethos Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 281.22 235.22 +19.56% 229.68 +22.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.35 17.25 -5.25% 13.08 +24.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.52 12.7 -1.38% 8.79 +42.55% Total Operating Expense 249.21 210.65 +18.31% 202.61 +23% Operating Income 32.02 24.58 +30.27% 27.06 +18.29% Net Income Before Taxes 34.36 24.92 +37.87% 27.7 +24.02% Net Income 25.52 18.59 +37.24% 20.66 +23.51% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.84 7.96 +36.18% 9.54 +13.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹25.52Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹281.22Cr

