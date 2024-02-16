Hello User
Eureka Forbes Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 233.86% YoY

Eureka Forbes Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 233.86% YoY

Livemint

Eureka Forbes Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 13.92% YoY & profit increased by 233.86% YoY

Eureka Forbes Q3 FY24 Results Live

Eureka Forbes declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.92% & the profit increased by 233.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.79% and the profit decreased by 11.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.62% q-o-q & increased by 11.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 24.53% q-o-q & increased by 194.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.18 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 36.14% Y-o-Y.

Eureka Forbes has delivered -2.49% return in the last 1 week, -6.91% return in the last 6 months, and -7.01% YTD return.

Currently, Eureka Forbes has a market cap of 9168.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 598.75 & 355 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Eureka Forbes Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue539.43591.45-8.79%473.52+13.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total153.04167.49-8.62%137.78+11.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.3713.24+1.02%13.64-1.98%
Total Operating Expense510.08552.55-7.69%463.54+10.04%
Operating Income29.3538.9-24.53%9.97+194.34%
Net Income Before Taxes30.637.78-19.01%10.12+202.45%
Net Income22.9725.83-11.06%6.88+233.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.181.33-11.28%0.87+36.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹22.97Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹539.43Cr

