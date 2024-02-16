Eureka Forbes Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 233.86% YoY

Eureka Forbes declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.92% & the profit increased by 233.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.79% and the profit decreased by 11.06%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.62% q-o-q & increased by 11.08% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 24.53% q-o-q & increased by 194.34% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.18 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 36.14% Y-o-Y.
Eureka Forbes has delivered -2.49% return in the last 1 week, -6.91% return in the last 6 months, and -7.01% YTD return.
Currently, Eureka Forbes has a market cap of ₹9168.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹598.75 & ₹355 respectively.
As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Eureka Forbes Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|539.43
|591.45
|-8.79%
|473.52
|+13.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|153.04
|167.49
|-8.62%
|137.78
|+11.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.37
|13.24
|+1.02%
|13.64
|-1.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|510.08
|552.55
|-7.69%
|463.54
|+10.04%
|Operating Income
|29.35
|38.9
|-24.53%
|9.97
|+194.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.6
|37.78
|-19.01%
|10.12
|+202.45%
|Net Income
|22.97
|25.83
|-11.06%
|6.88
|+233.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.18
|1.33
|-11.28%
|0.87
|+36.14%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹22.97Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹539.43Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!