Eureka Forbes Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 233.86% YoY

Eureka Forbes declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.92% & the profit increased by 233.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.79% and the profit decreased by 11.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.62% q-o-q & increased by 11.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 24.53% q-o-q & increased by 194.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.18 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 36.14% Y-o-Y.

Eureka Forbes has delivered -2.49% return in the last 1 week, -6.91% return in the last 6 months, and -7.01% YTD return.

Currently, Eureka Forbes has a market cap of ₹9168.01 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹598.75 & ₹355 respectively.

As of 16 Feb, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Eureka Forbes Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 539.43 591.45 -8.79% 473.52 +13.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 153.04 167.49 -8.62% 137.78 +11.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.37 13.24 +1.02% 13.64 -1.98% Total Operating Expense 510.08 552.55 -7.69% 463.54 +10.04% Operating Income 29.35 38.9 -24.53% 9.97 +194.34% Net Income Before Taxes 30.6 37.78 -19.01% 10.12 +202.45% Net Income 22.97 25.83 -11.06% 6.88 +233.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.18 1.33 -11.28% 0.87 +36.14%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹22.97Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹539.43Cr

