Eveready Industries India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 54.6% YoY

Livemint

Eveready Industries India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 7.72% YoY & Profit Increased by 54.6% YoY

Eveready Industries India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Eveready Industries India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.72% & the profit increased by 54.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 16.44% and the profit decreased by 66.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.05% q-o-q & increased by 12.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 54.46% q-o-q & increased by 4.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.16 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 54.91% Y-o-Y.

Eveready Industries India has delivered -3.65% return in the last 1 week, -0.49% return in last 6 months and -0.12% YTD return.

Currently the Eveready Industries India has a market cap of 2513.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of 441.9 & 273.35 respectively.

As of 09 Feb, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Eveready Industries India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue304.91364.89-16.44%330.43-7.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total40.140.94-2.05%35.58+12.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.857.17-4.46%6.88-0.44%
Total Operating Expense287.08325.74-11.87%313.35-8.38%
Operating Income17.8339.15-54.46%17.08+4.39%
Net Income Before Taxes10.3231-66.71%7.55+36.69%
Net Income8.4125.44-66.94%5.44+54.6%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.163.5-66.86%0.75+54.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.41Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹304.91Cr

