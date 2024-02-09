Eveready Industries India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 54.6% YoY

Eveready Industries India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.72% & the profit increased by 54.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 16.44% and the profit decreased by 66.94%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.05% q-o-q & increased by 12.7% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 54.46% q-o-q & increased by 4.39% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.16 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 54.91% Y-o-Y.
Eveready Industries India has delivered -3.65% return in the last 1 week, -0.49% return in last 6 months and -0.12% YTD return.
Currently the Eveready Industries India has a market cap of ₹2513.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹441.9 & ₹273.35 respectively.
As of 09 Feb, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
Eveready Industries India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|304.91
|364.89
|-16.44%
|330.43
|-7.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|40.1
|40.94
|-2.05%
|35.58
|+12.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.85
|7.17
|-4.46%
|6.88
|-0.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|287.08
|325.74
|-11.87%
|313.35
|-8.38%
|Operating Income
|17.83
|39.15
|-54.46%
|17.08
|+4.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.32
|31
|-66.71%
|7.55
|+36.69%
|Net Income
|8.41
|25.44
|-66.94%
|5.44
|+54.6%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.16
|3.5
|-66.86%
|0.75
|+54.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.41Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹304.91Cr
