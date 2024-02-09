Eveready Industries India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 54.6% YoY

Eveready Industries India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.72% & the profit increased by 54.6% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 16.44% and the profit decreased by 66.94%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.05% q-o-q & increased by 12.7% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 54.46% q-o-q & increased by 4.39% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.16 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 54.91% Y-o-Y.

Eveready Industries India has delivered -3.65% return in the last 1 week, -0.49% return in last 6 months and -0.12% YTD return.

Currently the Eveready Industries India has a market cap of ₹2513.16 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹441.9 & ₹273.35 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 09 Feb, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 09 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Eveready Industries India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 304.91 364.89 -16.44% 330.43 -7.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 40.1 40.94 -2.05% 35.58 +12.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.85 7.17 -4.46% 6.88 -0.44% Total Operating Expense 287.08 325.74 -11.87% 313.35 -8.38% Operating Income 17.83 39.15 -54.46% 17.08 +4.39% Net Income Before Taxes 10.32 31 -66.71% 7.55 +36.69% Net Income 8.41 25.44 -66.94% 5.44 +54.6% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.16 3.5 -66.86% 0.75 +54.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.41Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹304.91Cr

