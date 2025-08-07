Evergy second-quarter profit drops on higher interest expenses

Aug 7 (Reuters) -

Utility Evergy posted a drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher operating and interest expenses, while a milder weather reduced power consumption .

Higher-for-longer interest rates raise borrowing costs for power companies, which usually need more capital for expenses such as maintaining and upgrading the electric grid.

Evergy said interest expenses rose 7.1% to $153.8 million in the quarter.

"In July, we announced a unanimous settlement agreement in our Kansas Central rate case which, if approved by the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC), will deliver a constructive outcome for our Kansas Central customers," CEO David Campbell said in a statement.

"We also received approval for new natural gas and solar projects in Kansas and Missouri," he added

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30 rose to $1.09 billion from $1.08 billion a year ago.

Total revenue for the quarter fell to $1.44 billion from $1.45 last year and total retail sales fell 6.38% from a year earlier to $1.13 billion.

The company reaffirmed its forecast for adjusted operating earnings to between $3.92 per share and $4.12 per share for 2025. Analysts have estimated them at $4.03 per share.

Evergy's net income fell to $171.3 million, or 74 cents per share, compared with $207 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.