Excel Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 427.96% YoY

Excel Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 23.63% YoY & profit increased by 427.96% YoY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Excel Industries Q1 Results Live
Excel Industries Q1 Results Live

Excel Industries Q1 Results Live : Excel Industries Q1 Results Live: Excel Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 23.63% & the profit increased by 427.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.43% and the profit increased by 364.83%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 8.1% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 12.02% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite the increase in SG&A expenses, Excel Industries has managed to significantly improve its profitability.

The operating income was a major highlight, up by an impressive 565.58% q-o-q and increased by a staggering 2931.22% Y-o-Y. This robust growth in operating income underscores the company's operational efficiency and strong market position.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 24.68 for Q1, representing a 428.48% increase Y-o-Y. This substantial rise in EPS reflects the company's strong financial health and its ability to generate higher profits for shareholders.

Excel Industries has delivered a 9.07% return in the last week, a 60.24% return in the last 6 months, and a 55.46% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These impressive returns highlight the company's solid performance and its attractiveness as an investment.

Currently, Excel Industries has a market capitalization of 1774.35 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1432.95 & 699.8 respectively. The company's strong financial performance and growth prospects make it a noteworthy player in the industry.

Excel Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue264.91233.54+13.43%214.28+23.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.9526.78+8.1%25.84+12.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.117.98+1.67%8.84-8.32%
Total Operating Expense234.06228.9+2.25%215.37+8.68%
Operating Income30.854.63+565.58%-1.09+2931.22%
Net Income Before Taxes41.128.9+361.87%7.71+433.51%
Net Income31.026.67+364.83%5.88+427.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.685.31+364.78%4.67+428.48%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹31.02Cr
₹264.91Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:32 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsExcel Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 427.96% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue