Excel Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 427.96% YoY

Excel Industries Q1 Results Live : Excel Industries Q1 Results Live: Excel Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 23.63% & the profit increased by 427.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.43% and the profit increased by 364.83%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 8.1% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 12.02% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite the increase in SG&A expenses, Excel Industries has managed to significantly improve its profitability.

The operating income was a major highlight, up by an impressive 565.58% q-o-q and increased by a staggering 2931.22% Y-o-Y. This robust growth in operating income underscores the company's operational efficiency and strong market position.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 24.68 for Q1, representing a 428.48% increase Y-o-Y. This substantial rise in EPS reflects the company's strong financial health and its ability to generate higher profits for shareholders.

Excel Industries has delivered a 9.07% return in the last week, a 60.24% return in the last 6 months, and a 55.46% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These impressive returns highlight the company's solid performance and its attractiveness as an investment.

Currently, Excel Industries has a market capitalization of 1774.35 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1432.95 & 699.8 respectively. The company's strong financial performance and growth prospects make it a noteworthy player in the industry.

Excel Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue264.91233.54+13.43%214.28+23.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total28.9526.78+8.1%25.84+12.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.117.98+1.67%8.84-8.32%
Total Operating Expense234.06228.9+2.25%215.37+8.68%
Operating Income30.854.63+565.58%-1.09+2931.22%
Net Income Before Taxes41.128.9+361.87%7.71+433.51%
Net Income31.026.67+364.83%5.88+427.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.685.31+364.78%4.67+428.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.02Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹264.91Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

