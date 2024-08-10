Excel Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 427.96% YoY

Excel Industries Q1 Results Live : Excel Industries Q1 Results Live: Excel Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 23.63% & the profit increased by 427.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.43% and the profit increased by 364.83%.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 8.1% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 12.02% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite the increase in SG&A expenses, Excel Industries has managed to significantly improve its profitability.
The operating income was a major highlight, up by an impressive 565.58% q-o-q and increased by a staggering 2931.22% Y-o-Y. This robust growth in operating income underscores the company's operational efficiency and strong market position.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹24.68 for Q1, representing a 428.48% increase Y-o-Y. This substantial rise in EPS reflects the company's strong financial health and its ability to generate higher profits for shareholders.
Excel Industries has delivered a 9.07% return in the last week, a 60.24% return in the last 6 months, and a 55.46% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These impressive returns highlight the company's solid performance and its attractiveness as an investment.
Currently, Excel Industries has a market capitalization of ₹1774.35 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1432.95 & ₹699.8 respectively. The company's strong financial performance and growth prospects make it a noteworthy player in the industry.
Excel Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|264.91
|233.54
|+13.43%
|214.28
|+23.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|28.95
|26.78
|+8.1%
|25.84
|+12.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.11
|7.98
|+1.67%
|8.84
|-8.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|234.06
|228.9
|+2.25%
|215.37
|+8.68%
|Operating Income
|30.85
|4.63
|+565.58%
|-1.09
|+2931.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|41.12
|8.9
|+361.87%
|7.71
|+433.51%
|Net Income
|31.02
|6.67
|+364.83%
|5.88
|+427.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|24.68
|5.31
|+364.78%
|4.67
|+428.48%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.02Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹264.91Cr
