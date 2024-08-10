Excel Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 427.96% YoY

Excel Industries Q1 Results Live : Excel Industries Q1 Results Live: Excel Industries declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 23.63% & the profit increased by 427.96% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13.43% and the profit increased by 364.83%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 8.1% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 12.02% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite the increase in SG&A expenses, Excel Industries has managed to significantly improve its profitability.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income was a major highlight, up by an impressive 565.58% q-o-q and increased by a staggering 2931.22% Y-o-Y. This robust growth in operating income underscores the company's operational efficiency and strong market position. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹24.68 for Q1, representing a 428.48% increase Y-o-Y. This substantial rise in EPS reflects the company's strong financial health and its ability to generate higher profits for shareholders.

Excel Industries has delivered a 9.07% return in the last week, a 60.24% return in the last 6 months, and a 55.46% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These impressive returns highlight the company's solid performance and its attractiveness as an investment.

Currently, Excel Industries has a market capitalization of ₹1774.35 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1432.95 & ₹699.8 respectively. The company's strong financial performance and growth prospects make it a noteworthy player in the industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Excel Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 264.91 233.54 +13.43% 214.28 +23.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 28.95 26.78 +8.1% 25.84 +12.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.11 7.98 +1.67% 8.84 -8.32% Total Operating Expense 234.06 228.9 +2.25% 215.37 +8.68% Operating Income 30.85 4.63 +565.58% -1.09 +2931.22% Net Income Before Taxes 41.12 8.9 +361.87% 7.71 +433.51% Net Income 31.02 6.67 +364.83% 5.88 +427.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.68 5.31 +364.78% 4.67 +428.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.02Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹264.91Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar