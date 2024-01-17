Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Excel Realty N Infra Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 82.63% YOY

Excel Realty N Infra Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 82.63% YOY

Livemint

Excel Realty N Infra Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 31.17% YoY & profit decreased by 82.63% YoY

Excel Realty N Infra Q3 FY24 Results Live

Excel Realty N Infra declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 31.17% & the profit decreased by 82.63% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.41% and the profit increased by 94.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.75% q-o-q and increased by 94.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.01% q-o-q and decreased by 118.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.01 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1182.05% Y-o-Y.

Excel Realty N Infra has delivered 10% return in the last 1 week, 57.14% return in the last 6 months, and 37.5% YTD return.

Currently, Excel Realty N Infra has a market cap of 77.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 0.55 & 0.3 respectively.

Excel Realty N Infra Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.640.71-9.41%0.49+31.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.250.31-19.75%0.13+94.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.04-0.24%0.05-17.99%
Total Operating Expense1.061.17-8.87%-1.75+160.72%
Operating Income-0.42-0.46+8.01%2.24-118.76%
Net Income Before Taxes0.510.31+65.48%2.6-80.24%
Net Income0.420.22+94.66%2.42-82.63%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.010+553.59%0+1182.05%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.42Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.64Cr

