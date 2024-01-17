Excel Realty N Infra Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 82.63% YOY

Excel Realty N Infra declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 31.17% & the profit decreased by 82.63% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.41% and the profit increased by 94.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.75% q-o-q and increased by 94.34% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 8.01% q-o-q and decreased by 118.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1182.05% Y-o-Y.
Excel Realty N Infra has delivered 10% return in the last 1 week, 57.14% return in the last 6 months, and 37.5% YTD return.
Currently, Excel Realty N Infra has a market cap of ₹77.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹0.55 & ₹0.3 respectively.
Excel Realty N Infra Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.64
|0.71
|-9.41%
|0.49
|+31.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.25
|0.31
|-19.75%
|0.13
|+94.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.04
|-0.24%
|0.05
|-17.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.06
|1.17
|-8.87%
|-1.75
|+160.72%
|Operating Income
|-0.42
|-0.46
|+8.01%
|2.24
|-118.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.51
|0.31
|+65.48%
|2.6
|-80.24%
|Net Income
|0.42
|0.22
|+94.66%
|2.42
|-82.63%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|0
|+553.59%
|0
|+1182.05%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.42Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.64Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!