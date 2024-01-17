Excel Realty N Infra Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 82.63% YOY

Excel Realty N Infra declared their Q3 FY24 results on 15 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 31.17% & the profit decreased by 82.63% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.41% and the profit increased by 94.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 19.75% q-o-q and increased by 94.34% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 8.01% q-o-q and decreased by 118.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.01 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1182.05% Y-o-Y.

Excel Realty N Infra has delivered 10% return in the last 1 week, 57.14% return in the last 6 months, and 37.5% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Excel Realty N Infra has a market cap of ₹77.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹0.55 & ₹0.3 respectively.

Excel Realty N Infra Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.64 0.71 -9.41% 0.49 +31.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.25 0.31 -19.75% 0.13 +94.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.04 -0.24% 0.05 -17.99% Total Operating Expense 1.06 1.17 -8.87% -1.75 +160.72% Operating Income -0.42 -0.46 +8.01% 2.24 -118.76% Net Income Before Taxes 0.51 0.31 +65.48% 2.6 -80.24% Net Income 0.42 0.22 +94.66% 2.42 -82.63% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 0 +553.59% 0 +1182.05%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.42Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!