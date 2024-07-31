Exide Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.01% YOY

Exide Industries Q1 Results Live : Exide Industries declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.48% & the profit decreased by 1.01% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.3% and the profit increased by 19.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.85% q-o-q & increased by 16.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.6% q-o-q & increased by 7.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.59 for Q1 which decreased by 1.15% Y-o-Y.

Exide Industries has delivered -2.75% return in the last 1 week, 67.2% return in the last 6 months and 67.28% YTD return.

Currently, Exide Industries has a market cap of ₹45194.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹620.35 & ₹241.7 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Exide Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4435.71 4172.9 +6.3% 4245.48 +4.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 321.16 297.78 +7.85% 274.93 +16.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 143.76 141.83 +1.36% 132.43 +8.56% Total Operating Expense 4106.3 3866.76 +6.19% 3939.75 +4.23% Operating Income 329.41 306.14 +7.6% 305.73 +7.75% Net Income Before Taxes 316.05 280.62 +12.63% 304.37 +3.84% Net Income 220.06 184.74 +19.12% 222.31 -1.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.59 2.17 +19.35% 2.62 -1.15%