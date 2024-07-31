Exide Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.01% YOY

Exide Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.48% YoY & profit decreasedby 1.01% YoY

Published31 Jul 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Exide Industries Q1 Results Live
Exide Industries Q1 Results Live

Exide Industries Q1 Results Live : Exide Industries declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.48% & the profit decreased by 1.01% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.3% and the profit increased by 19.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.85% q-o-q & increased by 16.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.6% q-o-q & increased by 7.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.59 for Q1 which decreased by 1.15% Y-o-Y.

Exide Industries has delivered -2.75% return in the last 1 week, 67.2% return in the last 6 months and 67.28% YTD return.

Currently, Exide Industries has a market cap of 45194.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of 620.35 & 241.7 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

Exide Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4435.714172.9+6.3%4245.48+4.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total321.16297.78+7.85%274.93+16.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization143.76141.83+1.36%132.43+8.56%
Total Operating Expense4106.33866.76+6.19%3939.75+4.23%
Operating Income329.41306.14+7.6%305.73+7.75%
Net Income Before Taxes316.05280.62+12.63%304.37+3.84%
Net Income220.06184.74+19.12%222.31-1.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.592.17+19.35%2.62-1.15%
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:44 AM IST
