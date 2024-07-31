Exide Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.01% YOY

Exide Industries Q1 Results Live : Exide Industries declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 4.48% & the profit decreased by 1.01% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.3% and the profit increased by 19.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.85% q-o-q & increased by 16.82% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 7.6% q-o-q & increased by 7.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.59 for Q1 which decreased by 1.15% Y-o-Y.
Exide Industries has delivered -2.75% return in the last 1 week, 67.2% return in the last 6 months and 67.28% YTD return.
Currently, Exide Industries has a market cap of ₹45194.5 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹620.35 & ₹241.7 respectively.
As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.
Exide Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4435.71
|4172.9
|+6.3%
|4245.48
|+4.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|321.16
|297.78
|+7.85%
|274.93
|+16.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|143.76
|141.83
|+1.36%
|132.43
|+8.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|4106.3
|3866.76
|+6.19%
|3939.75
|+4.23%
|Operating Income
|329.41
|306.14
|+7.6%
|305.73
|+7.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|316.05
|280.62
|+12.63%
|304.37
|+3.84%
|Net Income
|220.06
|184.74
|+19.12%
|222.31
|-1.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.59
|2.17
|+19.35%
|2.62
|-1.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹220.06Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹4435.71Cr
