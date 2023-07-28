Exide Industries Q1 Results: Net profit rises 10.7% to ₹224 crore; revenue up 5.6% YoY1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 01:56 PM IST
Exide Industries' revenue in Q1FY24 increased 5.6% to ₹4,245.5 crore from ₹4,021.7 crore, YoY.
Exide Industries, the storage battery manufacturer, reported a net profit of ₹224.1 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, registering a growth of 10.7% as compared to a profit of ₹202 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
