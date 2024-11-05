Exide Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.15% YoY

Exide Industries Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 1.8% YoY & profit decreased by 14.15% YoY.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Exide Industries Q2 Results Live
Exide Industries Q2 Results Live

Exide Industries Q2 Results Live : Exide Industries declared their Q2 results on 04 Nov, 2024, reporting a modest topline growth of 1.8% year-on-year. However, the company's profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 14.15% compared to the same quarter last year.

When compared to the previous quarter, Exide's revenue showed a slight improvement, growing by 0.32%, and profit saw a 5.1% increase. These figures highlight a mixed performance as the company navigates challenging market conditions.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose sharply, increasing by 2.74% quarter-on-quarter and 9.93% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that may be affecting profitability. Additionally, the operating income fell by 0.86% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 8.68% year-on-year, further reflecting the pressures on the company’s earnings.

Exide reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.72 for Q2, marking a decline of 13.92% year-on-year. This drop in EPS is concerning for investors looking for growth in earnings.

In terms of market performance, Exide Industries has faced challenges, delivering a -4.09% return over the past week and -3.36% over the last six months. However, the company has managed a substantial 40.02% return year-to-date, suggesting some resilience in the long-term outlook.

The company's current market capitalization stands at 37,829.25 crore, with a 52-week high of 620.35 and a low of 257.75, indicating a volatile trading period for the stock.

As of 05 Nov, 2024, the sentiment among analysts is mixed. Out of 16 analysts covering Exide, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 5 have given Hold ratings, 4 have rated it as Buy, and 2 analysts have assigned a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold, reflecting uncertainty in the short-term outlook.

Exide Industries Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue44504435.71+0.32%4371.52+1.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total329.96321.16+2.74%300.15+9.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization145.91143.76+1.5%141.46+3.15%
Total Operating Expense4123.424106.3+0.42%4013.9+2.73%
Operating Income326.58329.41-0.86%357.62-8.68%
Net Income Before Taxes332.37316.05+5.16%365.54-9.07%
Net Income231.28220.06+5.1%269.4-14.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.722.59+5.02%3.16-13.92%
FAQs
₹231.28Cr
₹4450Cr
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsExide Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.15% YoY

