Exide Industries Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.15% YoY

Exide Industries Q2 Results Live : Exide Industries declared their Q2 results on 04 Nov, 2024, reporting a modest topline growth of 1.8% year-on-year. However, the company's profit took a significant hit, decreasing by 14.15% compared to the same quarter last year.
When compared to the previous quarter, Exide's revenue showed a slight improvement, growing by 0.32%, and profit saw a 5.1% increase. These figures highlight a mixed performance as the company navigates challenging market conditions.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose sharply, increasing by 2.74% quarter-on-quarter and 9.93% year-on-year, indicating rising operational costs that may be affecting profitability. Additionally, the operating income fell by 0.86% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 8.68% year-on-year, further reflecting the pressures on the company’s earnings.
Exide reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹2.72 for Q2, marking a decline of 13.92% year-on-year. This drop in EPS is concerning for investors looking for growth in earnings.
In terms of market performance, Exide Industries has faced challenges, delivering a -4.09% return over the past week and -3.36% over the last six months. However, the company has managed a substantial 40.02% return year-to-date, suggesting some resilience in the long-term outlook.
The company's current market capitalization stands at ₹37,829.25 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹620.35 and a low of ₹257.75, indicating a volatile trading period for the stock.
As of 05 Nov, 2024, the sentiment among analysts is mixed. Out of 16 analysts covering Exide, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 5 have given Hold ratings, 4 have rated it as Buy, and 2 analysts have assigned a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold, reflecting uncertainty in the short-term outlook.
Exide Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4450
|4435.71
|+0.32%
|4371.52
|+1.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|329.96
|321.16
|+2.74%
|300.15
|+9.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|145.91
|143.76
|+1.5%
|141.46
|+3.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|4123.42
|4106.3
|+0.42%
|4013.9
|+2.73%
|Operating Income
|326.58
|329.41
|-0.86%
|357.62
|-8.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|332.37
|316.05
|+5.16%
|365.54
|-9.07%
|Net Income
|231.28
|220.06
|+5.1%
|269.4
|-14.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.72
|2.59
|+5.02%
|3.16
|-13.92%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess