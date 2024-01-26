Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Exide Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.82% YoY

Exide Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.82% YoY

Exide Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 12.47% YoY & profit increased by 0.82% YoY

Exide Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Exide Industries, a leading battery manufacturer, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The company reported a 12.47% increase in revenue and a 0.82% increase in profit compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Exide Industries experienced a decline in revenue by 8.96% and a decrease in profit by 25.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 2.13% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 18.98% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The operating income also saw a decline of 19.7% q-o-q but increased by 5.83% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 2.36, showing a 0.85% increase Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Exide Industries delivered -1.28% in the last 1 week, 25.07% in the last 6 months, and -0.8% year-to-date (YTD).

The market capitalization of Exide Industries currently stands at 26800.5 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 341.8 and 170.5 respectively.

According to the analyst ratings, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Exide Industries was to Buy.

Exide Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3979.834371.52-8.96%3538.5+12.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total293.77300.15-2.13%246.91+18.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization144.7141.46+2.29%126.83+14.09%
Total Operating Expense3692.654013.9-8%3267.14+13.02%
Operating Income287.18357.62-19.7%271.36+5.83%
Net Income Before Taxes280.64365.54-23.23%275.69+1.8%
Net Income200.23269.4-25.68%198.61+0.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.363.16-25.32%2.34+0.85%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹200.23Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3979.83Cr

