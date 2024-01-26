Exide Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.82% YoY

Exide Industries, a leading battery manufacturer, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The company reported a 12.47% increase in revenue and a 0.82% increase in profit compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Exide Industries experienced a decline in revenue by 8.96% and a decrease in profit by 25.68%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 2.13% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 18.98% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The operating income also saw a decline of 19.7% q-o-q but increased by 5.83% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹2.36, showing a 0.85% increase Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Exide Industries delivered -1.28% in the last 1 week, 25.07% in the last 6 months, and -0.8% year-to-date (YTD).

The market capitalization of Exide Industries currently stands at ₹26800.5 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹341.8 and ₹170.5 respectively.

According to the analyst ratings, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

As of 26 Jan, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Exide Industries was to Buy.

Exide Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3979.83 4371.52 -8.96% 3538.5 +12.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 293.77 300.15 -2.13% 246.91 +18.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 144.7 141.46 +2.29% 126.83 +14.09% Total Operating Expense 3692.65 4013.9 -8% 3267.14 +13.02% Operating Income 287.18 357.62 -19.7% 271.36 +5.83% Net Income Before Taxes 280.64 365.54 -23.23% 275.69 +1.8% Net Income 200.23 269.4 -25.68% 198.61 +0.82% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.36 3.16 -25.32% 2.34 +0.85%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹200.23Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3979.83Cr

