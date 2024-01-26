Exide Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 0.82% YoY

Exide Industries, a leading battery manufacturer, has announced their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The company reported a 12.47% increase in revenue and a 0.82% increase in profit compared to the same period last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, Exide Industries experienced a decline in revenue by 8.96% and a decrease in profit by 25.68%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 2.13% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 18.98% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
The operating income also saw a decline of 19.7% q-o-q but increased by 5.83% Y-o-Y.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹2.36, showing a 0.85% increase Y-o-Y.
In terms of returns, Exide Industries delivered -1.28% in the last 1 week, 25.07% in the last 6 months, and -0.8% year-to-date (YTD).
The market capitalization of Exide Industries currently stands at ₹26800.5 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹341.8 and ₹170.5 respectively.
According to the analyst ratings, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
As of 26 Jan, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Exide Industries was to Buy.
Exide Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3979.83
|4371.52
|-8.96%
|3538.5
|+12.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|293.77
|300.15
|-2.13%
|246.91
|+18.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|144.7
|141.46
|+2.29%
|126.83
|+14.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|3692.65
|4013.9
|-8%
|3267.14
|+13.02%
|Operating Income
|287.18
|357.62
|-19.7%
|271.36
|+5.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|280.64
|365.54
|-23.23%
|275.69
|+1.8%
|Net Income
|200.23
|269.4
|-25.68%
|198.61
|+0.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.36
|3.16
|-25.32%
|2.34
|+0.85%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹200.23Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3979.83Cr
