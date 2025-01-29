Exide Industries Q3 Results 2025:Exide Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 0.93% compared to the previous year, but the profit saw a significant decrease of 21.69% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹156.81 crore and revenue of ₹4016.72 crore.
In a quarter-on-quarter comparison, the revenue declined by 9.74% and profit decreased by 32.2%. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 1.96% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 10.12% year-over-year.
The operating income also faced challenges, down by 14.34% from the previous quarter and decreased by 2.64% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is reported at ₹1.84 for Q3, marking a decrease of 22.03% year-over-year.
Exide Industries has delivered a return of -8.96% over the last week, -35.42% over the last six months, and -17.57% year-to-date.
Currently, Exide Industries has a market capitalization of ₹29184.75 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹620.35 and a low of ₹290.35.
As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 have rated it Hold, 6 have given Buy ratings, and 2 have issued Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of now is to Hold.
Exide Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4016.72
|4450
|-9.74%
|3979.83
|+0.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|323.49
|329.96
|-1.96%
|293.77
|+10.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|145.03
|145.91
|-0.6%
|144.7
|+0.23%
|Total Operating Expense
|3737.13
|4123.61
|-9.37%
|3692.65
|+1.2%
|Operating Income
|279.59
|326.39
|-14.34%
|287.18
|-2.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|238.02
|332.37
|-28.39%
|280.64
|-15.19%
|Net Income
|156.81
|231.28
|-32.2%
|200.23
|-21.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.84
|2.72
|-32.35%
|2.36
|-22.03%
