Exide Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 21.69% YOY, profit at ₹156.81 crore and revenue at ₹4016.72 crore

Exide Industries Q3 Results 2025:Exide Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 0.93% compared to the previous year, but the profit saw a significant decrease of 21.69% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹156.81 crore and revenue of ₹4016.72 crore.

In a quarter-on-quarter comparison, the revenue declined by 9.74% and profit decreased by 32.2%. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 1.96% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 10.12% year-over-year.

Exide Industries Q3 Results

The operating income also faced challenges, down by 14.34% from the previous quarter and decreased by 2.64% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is reported at ₹1.84 for Q3, marking a decrease of 22.03% year-over-year.

Exide Industries has delivered a return of -8.96% over the last week, -35.42% over the last six months, and -17.57% year-to-date.

Currently, Exide Industries has a market capitalization of ₹29184.75 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹620.35 and a low of ₹290.35.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 have rated it Hold, 6 have given Buy ratings, and 2 have issued Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of now is to Hold.

Exide Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4016.72 4450 -9.74% 3979.83 +0.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 323.49 329.96 -1.96% 293.77 +10.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 145.03 145.91 -0.6% 144.7 +0.23% Total Operating Expense 3737.13 4123.61 -9.37% 3692.65 +1.2% Operating Income 279.59 326.39 -14.34% 287.18 -2.64% Net Income Before Taxes 238.02 332.37 -28.39% 280.64 -15.19% Net Income 156.81 231.28 -32.2% 200.23 -21.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.84 2.72 -32.35% 2.36 -22.03%

