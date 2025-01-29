Exide Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 21.69% YOY, profit at ₹156.81 crore and revenue at ₹4016.72 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
Exide Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Exide Industries Q3 Results 2025:Exide Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 0.93% compared to the previous year, but the profit saw a significant decrease of 21.69% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 156.81 crore and revenue of 4016.72 crore.

In a quarter-on-quarter comparison, the revenue declined by 9.74% and profit decreased by 32.2%. Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 1.96% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 10.12% year-over-year.

Exide Industries Q3 Results

The operating income also faced challenges, down by 14.34% from the previous quarter and decreased by 2.64% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) is reported at 1.84 for Q3, marking a decrease of 22.03% year-over-year.

Exide Industries has delivered a return of -8.96% over the last week, -35.42% over the last six months, and -17.57% year-to-date.

Currently, Exide Industries has a market capitalization of 29184.75 crore, with a 52-week high of 620.35 and a low of 290.35.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 have rated it Hold, 6 have given Buy ratings, and 2 have issued Strong Buy ratings. The consensus recommendation as of now is to Hold.

Exide Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4016.724450-9.74%3979.83+0.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total323.49329.96-1.96%293.77+10.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization145.03145.91-0.6%144.7+0.23%
Total Operating Expense3737.134123.61-9.37%3692.65+1.2%
Operating Income279.59326.39-14.34%287.18-2.64%
Net Income Before Taxes238.02332.37-28.39%280.64-15.19%
Net Income156.81231.28-32.2%200.23-21.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.842.72-32.35%2.36-22.03%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹156.81Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹4016.72Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
