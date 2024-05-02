Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Exide Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.56% YOY

Exide Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.56% YOY

Livemint

Exide Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.49% YoY & profit increased by 2.56% YoY

Exide Industries Q4 Results Live

Exide Industries Q4 Results Live : Exide Industries announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The company reported a 13.49% increase in revenue and a 2.56% rise in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 4.85%, while the profit witnessed a decrease of 7.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 1.37% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 18.42% year-on-year.

Similarly, the operating income showed a quarter-on-quarter increase of 6.6% and a year-on-year growth of 27.28%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 2.17, marking a 2.41% increase year-on-year.

As of 02 May, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering Exide Industries, 4 analysts rated it as Strong Sell, 3 as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 4 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Exide Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4172.93979.83+4.85%3676.76+13.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total297.78293.77+1.37%251.46+18.42%
Depreciation/ Amortization141.83144.7-1.98%130.98+8.28%
Total Operating Expense3866.763692.65+4.72%3436.24+12.53%
Operating Income306.14287.18+6.6%240.52+27.28%
Net Income Before Taxes280.62280.64-0.01%256.07+9.59%
Net Income184.74200.23-7.74%180.12+2.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.172.36-8.05%2.12+2.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹184.74Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4172.9Cr

