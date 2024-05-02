Exide Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.56% YOY

Exide Industries Q4 Results Live : Exide Industries announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The company reported a 13.49% increase in revenue and a 2.56% rise in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 4.85%, while the profit witnessed a decrease of 7.74%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 1.37% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 18.42% year-on-year.
Similarly, the operating income showed a quarter-on-quarter increase of 6.6% and a year-on-year growth of 27.28%.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.17, marking a 2.41% increase year-on-year.
As of 02 May, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering Exide Industries, 4 analysts rated it as Strong Sell, 3 as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 4 as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Exide Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4172.9
|3979.83
|+4.85%
|3676.76
|+13.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|297.78
|293.77
|+1.37%
|251.46
|+18.42%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|141.83
|144.7
|-1.98%
|130.98
|+8.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|3866.76
|3692.65
|+4.72%
|3436.24
|+12.53%
|Operating Income
|306.14
|287.18
|+6.6%
|240.52
|+27.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|280.62
|280.64
|-0.01%
|256.07
|+9.59%
|Net Income
|184.74
|200.23
|-7.74%
|180.12
|+2.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.17
|2.36
|-8.05%
|2.12
|+2.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹184.74Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4172.9Cr
