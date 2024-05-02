Exide Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 2.56% YOY

Exide Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.49% YoY & profit increased by 2.56% YoY

Exide Industries Q4 Results Live : Exide Industries announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The company reported a 13.49% increase in revenue and a 2.56% rise in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 4.85%, while the profit witnessed a decrease of 7.74%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 1.37% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 18.42% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, the operating income showed a quarter-on-quarter increase of 6.6% and a year-on-year growth of 27.28%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.17, marking a 2.41% increase year-on-year.

As of 02 May, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering Exide Industries, 4 analysts rated it as Strong Sell, 3 as Hold, 7 as Buy, and 4 as Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Exide Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4172.9 3979.83 +4.85% 3676.76 +13.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 297.78 293.77 +1.37% 251.46 +18.42% Depreciation/ Amortization 141.83 144.7 -1.98% 130.98 +8.28% Total Operating Expense 3866.76 3692.65 +4.72% 3436.24 +12.53% Operating Income 306.14 287.18 +6.6% 240.52 +27.28% Net Income Before Taxes 280.62 280.64 -0.01% 256.07 +9.59% Net Income 184.74 200.23 -7.74% 180.12 +2.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.17 2.36 -8.05% 2.12 +2.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹184.74Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4172.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!