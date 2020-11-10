Home >Companies >Company Results >Exide's Q2 net profit falls 3% to ₹229 cr
Exide's Q2 net profit falls 3% to ₹229 cr1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2020, 03:04 PM IST
However, standalone revenue from operations rose 5% to ₹2,753 cr
Lead acid battery maker Exide Industries Ltd on Tuesday posted 3% decrease in its standalone net profit at ₹229 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. It was ₹237 crore in the year-ago period.
However, standalone revenue from operations rose 5% to ₹2,753 crore as against ₹2,611 crore in September 2019.
At 2:55 pm on Tuesday, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 1.2% lower at ₹164.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×