Home >Companies >Company Results >Exide's Q2 net profit falls 3% to 229 cr
Exide's Q2 net profit falls 3% to 229 cr

1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2020, 03:04 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

However, standalone revenue from operations rose 5% to 2,753 cr

Lead acid battery maker Exide Industries Ltd on Tuesday posted 3% decrease in its standalone net profit at 229 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. It was 237 crore in the year-ago period.

However, standalone revenue from operations rose 5% to 2,753 crore as against 2,611 crore in September 2019.

At 2:55 pm on Tuesday, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 1.2% lower at 164.


