Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >Company Results >Exide's Q2 net profit falls 3% to 229 cr
(Photo: Mint)

Exide's Q2 net profit falls 3% to 229 cr

1 min read . 03:04 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

However, standalone revenue from operations rose 5% to 2,753 cr

Lead acid battery maker Exide Industries Ltd on Tuesday posted 3% decrease in its standalone net profit at 229 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. It was 237 crore in the year-ago period.

Lead acid battery maker Exide Industries Ltd on Tuesday posted 3% decrease in its standalone net profit at 229 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. It was 237 crore in the year-ago period.

However, standalone revenue from operations rose 5% to 2,753 crore as against 2,611 crore in September 2019.

However, standalone revenue from operations rose 5% to 2,753 crore as against 2,611 crore in September 2019.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

At 2:55 pm on Tuesday, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 1.2% lower at 164.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.