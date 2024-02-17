Explicit Finance Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.36Cr, Revenue decreased by 60.94% YoY

Explicit Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 60.94% & the profit came at ₹0.36cr. It is noteworthy that Explicit Finance had declared a loss of ₹0.13cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 25.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.75% q-o-q & increased by 60.09% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 424.98% q-o-q & increased by 358.53% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.39 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 378.57% Y-o-Y.
Explicit Finance has delivered -0.15% return in the last 1 week, 120.32% return in the last 6 months, and 10.7% YTD return.
Currently, Explicit Finance has a market cap of ₹6.33 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8.81 & ₹2.95 respectively.
Explicit Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.38
|2.69
|+25.44%
|8.65
|-60.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.03
|+40.75%
|0.02
|+60.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-33.33%
|0
|-33.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.02
|2.8
|+7.74%
|8.78
|-65.63%
|Operating Income
|0.36
|-0.11
|+424.98%
|-0.14
|+358.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.36
|-0.11
|+437.54%
|-0.13
|+367.96%
|Net Income
|0.36
|-0.11
|+437.54%
|-0.13
|+367.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.39
|-0.11
|+454.55%
|-0.14
|+378.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.36Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3.38Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!