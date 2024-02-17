Explicit Finance Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.36Cr, Revenue decreased by 60.94% YoY

Explicit Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 60.94% & the profit came at ₹0.36cr. It is noteworthy that Explicit Finance had declared a loss of ₹0.13cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 25.44%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.75% q-o-q & increased by 60.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 424.98% q-o-q & increased by 358.53% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.39 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 378.57% Y-o-Y.

Explicit Finance has delivered -0.15% return in the last 1 week, 120.32% return in the last 6 months, and 10.7% YTD return.

Currently, Explicit Finance has a market cap of ₹6.33 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8.81 & ₹2.95 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Explicit Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.38 2.69 +25.44% 8.65 -60.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.03 +40.75% 0.02 +60.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -33.33% 0 -33.33% Total Operating Expense 3.02 2.8 +7.74% 8.78 -65.63% Operating Income 0.36 -0.11 +424.98% -0.14 +358.53% Net Income Before Taxes 0.36 -0.11 +437.54% -0.13 +367.96% Net Income 0.36 -0.11 +437.54% -0.13 +367.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.39 -0.11 +454.55% -0.14 +378.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.36Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3.38Cr

