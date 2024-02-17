Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Explicit Finance Q3 FY24 results: profit at 0.36Cr, Revenue decreased by 60.94% YoY

Livemint

Explicit Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live

Explicit Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 60.94% & the profit came at 0.36cr. It is noteworthy that Explicit Finance had declared a loss of 0.13cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 25.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 40.75% q-o-q & increased by 60.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 424.98% q-o-q & increased by 358.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.39 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 378.57% Y-o-Y.

Explicit Finance has delivered -0.15% return in the last 1 week, 120.32% return in the last 6 months, and 10.7% YTD return.

Currently, Explicit Finance has a market cap of 6.33 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 8.81 & 2.95 respectively.

Explicit Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.382.69+25.44%8.65-60.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.03+40.75%0.02+60.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-33.33%0-33.33%
Total Operating Expense3.022.8+7.74%8.78-65.63%
Operating Income0.36-0.11+424.98%-0.14+358.53%
Net Income Before Taxes0.36-0.11+437.54%-0.13+367.96%
Net Income0.36-0.11+437.54%-0.13+367.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.39-0.11+454.55%-0.14+378.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.36Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.38Cr

