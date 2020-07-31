Exxon lost $1B in second quarter as oil use dries up

The quarter was one of the worst on record for the oil industry. The price of a barrel of benchmark US crude fell below $0 in April, a stunning downfall that had not before been seen in the industry. Producers had been pumping far more oil than the world was using as global travel all but shut down, and storage tanks were filling up. Exxon announced that month that it would cut its capital spending budget by 30%, to $23 billion, and its cash operating expenses by 15%, in 2020.