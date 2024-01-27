Eyantra Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 169.14% YoY

Eyantra Ventures declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 355.21% & the profit increased by 169.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 132.65% and the profit increased by 412.94%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 202.09% q-o-q & increased by 1447.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 286.27% q-o-q & increased by 216.33% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.51 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 59.87% Y-o-Y.

Eyantra Ventures Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6 2.58 +132.65% 1.32 +355.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.04 0.34 +202.09% 0.07 +1447.25% Total Operating Expense 4.86 2.29 +112.83% 0.96 +407.39% Operating Income 1.14 0.29 +286.27% 0.36 +216.33% Net Income Before Taxes 0.83 0.16 +427.2% 0.23 +266.58% Net Income 0.61 0.12 +412.94% 0.23 +169.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.51 0.78 +221.79% 1.57 +59.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.61Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹6Cr

