Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Eyantra Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 169.14% YoY

Eyantra Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 169.14% YoY

Livemint

Eyantra Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 355.21% YoY & Profit Increased by 169.14% YoY

Eyantra Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live

Eyantra Ventures declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 355.21% & the profit increased by 169.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 132.65% and the profit increased by 412.94%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 202.09% q-o-q & increased by 1447.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 286.27% q-o-q & increased by 216.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.51 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 59.87% Y-o-Y.

Eyantra Ventures Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue62.58+132.65%1.32+355.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.040.34+202.09%0.07+1447.25%
Total Operating Expense4.862.29+112.83%0.96+407.39%
Operating Income1.140.29+286.27%0.36+216.33%
Net Income Before Taxes0.830.16+427.2%0.23+266.58%
Net Income0.610.12+412.94%0.23+169.14%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.510.78+221.79%1.57+59.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.61Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹6Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.