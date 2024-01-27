Eyantra Ventures Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 169.14% YoY

Eyantra Ventures declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 355.21% & the profit increased by 169.14% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 132.65% and the profit increased by 412.94%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 202.09% q-o-q & increased by 1447.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 286.27% q-o-q & increased by 216.33% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.51 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 59.87% Y-o-Y.
Eyantra Ventures Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6
|2.58
|+132.65%
|1.32
|+355.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.04
|0.34
|+202.09%
|0.07
|+1447.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.86
|2.29
|+112.83%
|0.96
|+407.39%
|Operating Income
|1.14
|0.29
|+286.27%
|0.36
|+216.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.83
|0.16
|+427.2%
|0.23
|+266.58%
|Net Income
|0.61
|0.12
|+412.94%
|0.23
|+169.14%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.51
|0.78
|+221.79%
|1.57
|+59.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.61Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹6Cr
