Eyantra Ventures Q3 Results 2025:Eyantra Ventures declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 88.5% & the profit decreased by 81.97% YoY. Profit at ₹0.11 crore and revenue at ₹11.31 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 48.04% while the profit decreased by 67.65%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.18% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 150.96% year-over-year.

Eyantra Ventures Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 5.03% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 32.46% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) is ₹0.59 for Q3, which decreased by 76.49% year-over-year.

Eyantra Ventures has delivered a 27.62% return in the last week, 33.99% return in the last 6 months, and 33.99% year-to-date return.

Currently, Eyantra Ventures has a market cap of ₹263.25 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1291.55 & ₹734.95 respectively.

Eyantra Ventures Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 11.31 7.64 +48.04% 6 +88.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.61 2.19 +19.18% 1.04 +150.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.16 0.06 +166.67% 0.05 +220% Total Operating Expense 9.81 6.06 +61.88% 4.86 +101.85% Operating Income 1.51 1.59 -5.03% 1.14 +32.46% Net Income Before Taxes 0.32 0.64 -50% 0.83 -61.45% Net Income 0.11 0.34 -67.65% 0.61 -81.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.59 1.88 -68.62% 2.51 -76.49%