Eyantra Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 81.97% YOY, profit at ₹0.11 crore and revenue at ₹11.31 crore

Eyantra Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 88.5% YoY & profit decreased by 81.97% YoY, profit at 0.11 crore and revenue at 11.31 crore

Livemint
Published12 Feb 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Eyantra Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025

Eyantra Ventures Q3 Results 2025:Eyantra Ventures declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 88.5% & the profit decreased by 81.97% YoY. Profit at 0.11 crore and revenue at 11.31 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 48.04% while the profit decreased by 67.65%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.18% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 150.96% year-over-year.

Eyantra Ventures Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 5.03% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 32.46% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) is 0.59 for Q3, which decreased by 76.49% year-over-year.

Advertisement

Eyantra Ventures has delivered a 27.62% return in the last week, 33.99% return in the last 6 months, and 33.99% year-to-date return.

Currently, Eyantra Ventures has a market cap of 263.25 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1291.55 & 734.95 respectively.

Eyantra Ventures Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue11.317.64+48.04%6+88.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.612.19+19.18%1.04+150.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.160.06+166.67%0.05+220%
Total Operating Expense9.816.06+61.88%4.86+101.85%
Operating Income1.511.59-5.03%1.14+32.46%
Net Income Before Taxes0.320.64-50%0.83-61.45%
Net Income0.110.34-67.65%0.61-81.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.591.88-68.62%2.51-76.49%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsEyantra Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 81.97% YOY, profit at ₹0.11 crore and revenue at ₹11.31 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹0.11Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹11.31Cr

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 01:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget