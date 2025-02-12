Eyantra Ventures Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 81.97% YOY, profit at ₹0.11 crore and revenue at ₹11.31 crore

Eyantra Ventures Q3 Results 2025:Eyantra Ventures declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 88.5% & the profit decreased by 81.97% YoY. Profit at ₹0.11 crore and revenue at ₹11.31 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 48.04% while the profit decreased by 67.65%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.18% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 150.96% year-over-year.
The operating income was down by 5.03% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 32.46% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) is ₹0.59 for Q3, which decreased by 76.49% year-over-year.
Eyantra Ventures has delivered a 27.62% return in the last week, 33.99% return in the last 6 months, and 33.99% year-to-date return.
Currently, Eyantra Ventures has a market cap of ₹263.25 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1291.55 & ₹734.95 respectively.
Eyantra Ventures Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|11.31
|7.64
|+48.04%
|6
|+88.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.61
|2.19
|+19.18%
|1.04
|+150.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.16
|0.06
|+166.67%
|0.05
|+220%
|Total Operating Expense
|9.81
|6.06
|+61.88%
|4.86
|+101.85%
|Operating Income
|1.51
|1.59
|-5.03%
|1.14
|+32.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.32
|0.64
|-50%
|0.83
|-61.45%
|Net Income
|0.11
|0.34
|-67.65%
|0.61
|-81.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.59
|1.88
|-68.62%
|2.51
|-76.49%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹0.11Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹11.31Cr