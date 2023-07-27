Facebook parent Meta predicts strong quarterly revenue fuelled by digital ad growth, shares rally3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 07:04 AM IST
Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) expects Q3 revenue of $32-34.5 billion, beating estimates, driven by strong ad spending and an improving economic environment. The company also forecasts increased expenses in 2023 and 2024, including legal fees and infrastructure spending for AI technology
After surpassing the market expectations, Facebook owner, Meta Platforms witnessed an 11% rise in its revenue to $32 billion in the second quarter. The company has predicted an upbeat third-quarter revenue above market expectations.
