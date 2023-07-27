Meta Q2 revenue

Exceeding the market expectations, Meta recorded an 11% rise in its revenue to $32 billion in the quarter ended on June 30. Analysts have expected around $31.12 billon of revenue. The social media mamoth is still overcoming from a bruising 2022 crunch, buoyed by hype around emerging AI technology and an aggressive austerity drive in which it has shed around 21,000 employees since last fall. Since the advent of AI, the company's shares have more than doubled in value this year as a result.