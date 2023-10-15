Facor Alloys Q1 FY24 results: loss at 8.05Cr, Revenue increased by 58.8% YoY

Facor Alloys declared their Q1 FY24 results on 12 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 58.8% & the loss came at ₹8.05cr. It is noteworthy that Facor Alloys had declared profit of ₹1.91cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.09%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.24% q-o-q & decreased by 3.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.76% q-o-q & decreased by 773.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.16 for Q1 FY24 which decreased by 258.79% Y-o-Y.

Facor Alloys has delivered 16.6% return in the last 1 week, 27.07% return in the last 6 months, and 8.65% YTD return.

Currently, Facor Alloys has a market cap of ₹174.43 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹10.9 & ₹6 respectively.

Facor Alloys Financials Period Q1 FY24 Q4 FY23 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 98.16 106.81 -8.09% 61.82 +58.8% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.39 4.17 +5.24% 4.57 -3.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.69 0.52 +32.23% 0.54 +25.97% Total Operating Expense 111.15 121.86 -8.79% 59.89 +85.6% Operating Income -12.98 -15.05 +13.76% 1.93 -773.09% Net Income Before Taxes -10.94 -13.1 +16.54% 2.41 -553.23% Net Income -8.05 -12.7 +36.61% 1.91 -521.72% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.16 0.07 -318.3% 0.1 -258.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-8.05Cr Question : What is Q1 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹98.16Cr

