Facor Alloys Q1 FY24 results: loss at ₹8.05Cr, Revenue increased by 58.8% YoY
Facor Alloys declared their Q1 FY24 results on 12 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 58.8% & the loss came at ₹8.05cr. It is noteworthy that Facor Alloys had declared profit of ₹1.91cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.09%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.24% q-o-q & decreased by 3.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.76% q-o-q & decreased by 773.09% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.16 for Q1 FY24 which decreased by 258.79% Y-o-Y.
Facor Alloys has delivered 16.6% return in the last 1 week, 27.07% return in the last 6 months, and 8.65% YTD return.
Currently, Facor Alloys has a market cap of ₹174.43 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹10.9 & ₹6 respectively.
Facor Alloys Financials
|Period
|Q1 FY24
|Q4 FY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|98.16
|106.81
|-8.09%
|61.82
|+58.8%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.39
|4.17
|+5.24%
|4.57
|-3.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.69
|0.52
|+32.23%
|0.54
|+25.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|111.15
|121.86
|-8.79%
|59.89
|+85.6%
|Operating Income
|-12.98
|-15.05
|+13.76%
|1.93
|-773.09%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-10.94
|-13.1
|+16.54%
|2.41
|-553.23%
|Net Income
|-8.05
|-12.7
|+36.61%
|1.91
|-521.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.16
|0.07
|-318.3%
|0.1
|-258.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-8.05Cr
Question : What is Q1 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹98.16Cr
