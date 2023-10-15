Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Facor Alloys Q1 FY24 results: loss at 8.05Cr, Revenue increased by 58.8% YoY

Facor Alloys Q1 FY24 results: loss at 8.05Cr, Revenue increased by 58.8% YoY

Facor Alloys Q1 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 58.8% YoY & loss at 8.05Cr

Facor Alloys Q1 FY24 Results

Facor Alloys declared their Q1 FY24 results on 12 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 58.8% & the loss came at 8.05cr. It is noteworthy that Facor Alloys had declared profit of 1.91cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 8.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.24% q-o-q & decreased by 3.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.76% q-o-q & decreased by 773.09% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.16 for Q1 FY24 which decreased by 258.79% Y-o-Y.

Facor Alloys has delivered 16.6% return in the last 1 week, 27.07% return in the last 6 months, and 8.65% YTD return.

Currently, Facor Alloys has a market cap of 174.43 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 10.9 & 6 respectively.

Facor Alloys Financials

PeriodQ1 FY24Q4 FY23Q-o-Q GrowthQ1 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue98.16106.81-8.09%61.82+58.8%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.394.17+5.24%4.57-3.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.690.52+32.23%0.54+25.97%
Total Operating Expense111.15121.86-8.79%59.89+85.6%
Operating Income-12.98-15.05+13.76%1.93-773.09%
Net Income Before Taxes-10.94-13.1+16.54%2.41-553.23%
Net Income-8.05-12.7+36.61%1.91-521.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.160.07-318.3%0.1-258.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-8.05Cr

Question : What is Q1 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹98.16Cr

Updated: 15 Oct 2023, 01:51 AM IST
