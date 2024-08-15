Facor Alloys Q1 results: profit at ₹6.25Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Facor Alloys Q1 Results Live : Facor Alloys Q1 Results Live: Facor Alloys declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% and the profit came at ₹6.25 crore. This marks a significant turnaround for the company which had declared a loss of ₹8.05 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 100%, indicating a challenging period for the company.
Despite the revenue setback, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.85% quarter-over-quarter, although they decreased by 41.74% year-over-year. This indicates that the company is managing its operating costs more efficiently compared to the same period last year.
On a more positive note, the operating income was up by 18.12% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 67.84% year-over-year. This growth in operating income suggests that the company is improving its operational efficiency and profitability.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.32, which has increased by a remarkable 301.73% year-over-year. This substantial increase in EPS indicates a better return for the shareholders compared to the previous year.
However, despite these improvements, Facor Alloys has delivered a -5.01% return in the last 1 week, a -32.35% return in the last 6 months, and a -15.43% year-to-date return. These figures reflect the volatility and challenges the company has faced in the stock market.
Currently, Facor Alloys has a market cap of ₹129.65 crore with a 52-week high of ₹12.25 and a 52-week low of ₹6.5. This market performance highlights the fluctuating investor sentiment towards the company.
Facor Alloys Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0.42
|-100%
|98.16
|-100%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.56
|2.42
|+5.85%
|4.39
|-41.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.41
|0.49
|-15.87%
|0.69
|-39.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.18
|5.52
|-24.37%
|111.15
|-96.24%
|Operating Income
|-4.18
|-5.1
|+18.12%
|-12.98
|+67.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.93
|-6.7
|+173.52%
|-10.94
|+145.05%
|Net Income
|6.25
|-4.87
|+228.27%
|-8.05
|+177.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.32
|-0.22
|+244.16%
|-0.16
|+301.73%
