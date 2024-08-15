Facor Alloys Q1 results: profit at ₹6.25Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Facor Alloys Q1 Results Live : Facor Alloys Q1 Results Live: Facor Alloys declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% and the profit came at ₹6.25 crore. This marks a significant turnaround for the company which had declared a loss of ₹8.05 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 100%, indicating a challenging period for the company.

Despite the revenue setback, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.85% quarter-over-quarter, although they decreased by 41.74% year-over-year. This indicates that the company is managing its operating costs more efficiently compared to the same period last year.

On a more positive note, the operating income was up by 18.12% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 67.84% year-over-year. This growth in operating income suggests that the company is improving its operational efficiency and profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.32, which has increased by a remarkable 301.73% year-over-year. This substantial increase in EPS indicates a better return for the shareholders compared to the previous year.

However, despite these improvements, Facor Alloys has delivered a -5.01% return in the last 1 week, a -32.35% return in the last 6 months, and a -15.43% year-to-date return. These figures reflect the volatility and challenges the company has faced in the stock market.

Currently, Facor Alloys has a market cap of ₹129.65 crore with a 52-week high of ₹12.25 and a 52-week low of ₹6.5. This market performance highlights the fluctuating investor sentiment towards the company.

Facor Alloys Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0.42 -100% 98.16 -100% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.56 2.42 +5.85% 4.39 -41.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.41 0.49 -15.87% 0.69 -39.54% Total Operating Expense 4.18 5.52 -24.37% 111.15 -96.24% Operating Income -4.18 -5.1 +18.12% -12.98 +67.84% Net Income Before Taxes 4.93 -6.7 +173.52% -10.94 +145.05% Net Income 6.25 -4.87 +228.27% -8.05 +177.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.32 -0.22 +244.16% -0.16 +301.73%