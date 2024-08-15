Facor Alloys Q1 results: profit at ₹6.25Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Facor Alloys Q1 Results Live : Facor Alloys Q1 Results Live: Facor Alloys declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% and the profit came at ₹6.25 crore. This marks a significant turnaround for the company which had declared a loss of ₹8.05 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 100%, indicating a challenging period for the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the revenue setback, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.85% quarter-over-quarter, although they decreased by 41.74% year-over-year. This indicates that the company is managing its operating costs more efficiently compared to the same period last year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply On a more positive note, the operating income was up by 18.12% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 67.84% year-over-year. This growth in operating income suggests that the company is improving its operational efficiency and profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹0.32, which has increased by a remarkable 301.73% year-over-year. This substantial increase in EPS indicates a better return for the shareholders compared to the previous year.

However, despite these improvements, Facor Alloys has delivered a -5.01% return in the last 1 week, a -32.35% return in the last 6 months, and a -15.43% year-to-date return. These figures reflect the volatility and challenges the company has faced in the stock market.

Currently, Facor Alloys has a market cap of ₹129.65 crore with a 52-week high of ₹12.25 and a 52-week low of ₹6.5. This market performance highlights the fluctuating investor sentiment towards the company.

Facor Alloys Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0.42 -100% 98.16 -100% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.56 2.42 +5.85% 4.39 -41.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.41 0.49 -15.87% 0.69 -39.54% Total Operating Expense 4.18 5.52 -24.37% 111.15 -96.24% Operating Income -4.18 -5.1 +18.12% -12.98 +67.84% Net Income Before Taxes 4.93 -6.7 +173.52% -10.94 +145.05% Net Income 6.25 -4.87 +228.27% -8.05 +177.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.32 -0.22 +244.16% -0.16 +301.73%

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹6.25Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

