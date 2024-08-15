Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Facor Alloys Q1 results: profit at 6.25Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Facor Alloys Q1 results: profit at ₹6.25Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Livemint

Facor Alloys Q1 results: Revenue decreased by 100% YoY & profit at 6.25Cr

Facor Alloys Q1 Results Live

Facor Alloys Q1 Results Live : Facor Alloys Q1 Results Live: Facor Alloys declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% and the profit came at 6.25 crore. This marks a significant turnaround for the company which had declared a loss of 8.05 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 100%, indicating a challenging period for the company.

Despite the revenue setback, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.85% quarter-over-quarter, although they decreased by 41.74% year-over-year. This indicates that the company is managing its operating costs more efficiently compared to the same period last year.

On a more positive note, the operating income was up by 18.12% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 67.84% year-over-year. This growth in operating income suggests that the company is improving its operational efficiency and profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 0.32, which has increased by a remarkable 301.73% year-over-year. This substantial increase in EPS indicates a better return for the shareholders compared to the previous year.

However, despite these improvements, Facor Alloys has delivered a -5.01% return in the last 1 week, a -32.35% return in the last 6 months, and a -15.43% year-to-date return. These figures reflect the volatility and challenges the company has faced in the stock market.

Currently, Facor Alloys has a market cap of 129.65 crore with a 52-week high of 12.25 and a 52-week low of 6.5. This market performance highlights the fluctuating investor sentiment towards the company.

Facor Alloys Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00.42-100%98.16-100%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.562.42+5.85%4.39-41.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.410.49-15.87%0.69-39.54%
Total Operating Expense4.185.52-24.37%111.15-96.24%
Operating Income-4.18-5.1+18.12%-12.98+67.84%
Net Income Before Taxes4.93-6.7+173.52%-10.94+145.05%
Net Income6.25-4.87+228.27%-8.05+177.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.32-0.22+244.16%-0.16+301.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.25Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

