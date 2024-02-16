Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Facor Alloys Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 113.69% YoY

Facor Alloys Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 113.69% YoY

Facor Alloys Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 91.45% YoY & Loss Increased by 113.69% YoY

Facor Alloys declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 91.45% and the loss increased by 113.69% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 85.24% and the loss increased by 1299.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.15% q-o-q and decreased by 43.91% YoY.

The operating income was down by 196.58% q-o-q and decreased by 21.37% YoY.

The EPS is -0.24 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 32.91% YoY.

Facor Alloys has delivered -6.93% return in the last 1 week, 43.7% return in the last 6 months, and 25% YTD return.

Currently, Facor Alloys has a market cap of 191.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 12.25 & 6 respectively.

Facor Alloys Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.148.11-85.24%83.08-91.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.542.9-12.15%4.54-43.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.510.34+51.09%0.45+12.51%
Total Operating Expense13.0350.11-73.99%87.97-85.19%
Operating Income-5.93-2-196.58%-4.89-21.37%
Net Income Before Taxes-8.04-1.95-311.28%-3.69-117.61%
Net Income-6.52-0.47-1299.31%-3.05-113.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.24-0.01-2139.17%-0.18-32.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-6.52Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹7.1Cr

