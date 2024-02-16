Facor Alloys Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 113.69% YoY

Facor Alloys declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 91.45% and the loss increased by 113.69% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 85.24% and the loss increased by 1299.31%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.15% q-o-q and decreased by 43.91% YoY.
The operating income was down by 196.58% q-o-q and decreased by 21.37% YoY.
The EPS is ₹-0.24 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 32.91% YoY.
Facor Alloys has delivered -6.93% return in the last 1 week, 43.7% return in the last 6 months, and 25% YTD return.
Currently, Facor Alloys has a market cap of ₹191.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹12.25 & ₹6 respectively.
Facor Alloys Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7.1
|48.11
|-85.24%
|83.08
|-91.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.54
|2.9
|-12.15%
|4.54
|-43.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.51
|0.34
|+51.09%
|0.45
|+12.51%
|Total Operating Expense
|13.03
|50.11
|-73.99%
|87.97
|-85.19%
|Operating Income
|-5.93
|-2
|-196.58%
|-4.89
|-21.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-8.04
|-1.95
|-311.28%
|-3.69
|-117.61%
|Net Income
|-6.52
|-0.47
|-1299.31%
|-3.05
|-113.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.24
|-0.01
|-2139.17%
|-0.18
|-32.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-6.52Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹7.1Cr
