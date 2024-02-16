Facor Alloys Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 113.69% YoY

Facor Alloys declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 91.45% and the loss increased by 113.69% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 85.24% and the loss increased by 1299.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.15% q-o-q and decreased by 43.91% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 196.58% q-o-q and decreased by 21.37% YoY.

The EPS is ₹-0.24 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 32.91% YoY.

Facor Alloys has delivered -6.93% return in the last 1 week, 43.7% return in the last 6 months, and 25% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Facor Alloys has a market cap of ₹191.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹12.25 & ₹6 respectively.

Facor Alloys Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.1 48.11 -85.24% 83.08 -91.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.54 2.9 -12.15% 4.54 -43.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.51 0.34 +51.09% 0.45 +12.51% Total Operating Expense 13.03 50.11 -73.99% 87.97 -85.19% Operating Income -5.93 -2 -196.58% -4.89 -21.37% Net Income Before Taxes -8.04 -1.95 -311.28% -3.69 -117.61% Net Income -6.52 -0.47 -1299.31% -3.05 -113.69% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.24 -0.01 -2139.17% -0.18 -32.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-6.52Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹7.1Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!