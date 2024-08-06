Fairchem Organics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 126.25% YOY

Fairchem Organics Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.7% YoY & profit increased by 126.25% YoY

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Fairchem Organics Q1 Results Live
Fairchem Organics Q1 Results Live : Fairchem Organics declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.7% & the profit increased by 126.25% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.72% and the profit increased by 17.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.03% q-o-q and increased by 22.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 18.39% q-o-q and increased by 102.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.64 for Q1, which increased by 126.38% Y-o-Y.

Fairchem Organics has delivered 0.74% return in the last 1 week, 8.09% return in the last 6 months, and 10.63% YTD return.

Currently, Fairchem Organics has a market cap of 1819.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1553 & 999 respectively.

Fairchem Organics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue164.93160.56+2.72%160.59+2.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.316.31-0.03%5.16+22.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.592.55+1.42%2.15+20.06%
Total Operating Expense145.74144.35+0.96%151.12-3.56%
Operating Income19.1916.21+18.39%9.47+102.57%
Net Income Before Taxes18.6215.87+17.27%8.27+125%
Net Income13.8511.76+17.78%6.12+126.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.649.03+17.83%4.7+126.38%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹13.85Cr
₹164.93Cr
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:23 AM IST
