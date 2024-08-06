Fairchem Organics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 126.25% YOY

Fairchem Organics Q1 Results Live : Fairchem Organics declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.7% & the profit increased by 126.25% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.72% and the profit increased by 17.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.03% q-o-q and increased by 22.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 18.39% q-o-q and increased by 102.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.64 for Q1, which increased by 126.38% Y-o-Y.

Fairchem Organics has delivered 0.74% return in the last 1 week, 8.09% return in the last 6 months, and 10.63% YTD return.

Currently, Fairchem Organics has a market cap of ₹1819.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1553 & ₹999 respectively.

Fairchem Organics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 164.93 160.56 +2.72% 160.59 +2.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.31 6.31 -0.03% 5.16 +22.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.59 2.55 +1.42% 2.15 +20.06% Total Operating Expense 145.74 144.35 +0.96% 151.12 -3.56% Operating Income 19.19 16.21 +18.39% 9.47 +102.57% Net Income Before Taxes 18.62 15.87 +17.27% 8.27 +125% Net Income 13.85 11.76 +17.78% 6.12 +126.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.64 9.03 +17.83% 4.7 +126.38%