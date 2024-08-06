Fairchem Organics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 126.25% YOY

Fairchem Organics Q1 Results Live : Fairchem Organics declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.7% & the profit increased by 126.25% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.72% and the profit increased by 17.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.03% q-o-q and increased by 22.2% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 18.39% q-o-q and increased by 102.57% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.64 for Q1, which increased by 126.38% Y-o-Y.
Fairchem Organics has delivered 0.74% return in the last 1 week, 8.09% return in the last 6 months, and 10.63% YTD return.
Currently, Fairchem Organics has a market cap of ₹1819.61 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1553 & ₹999 respectively.
Fairchem Organics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|164.93
|160.56
|+2.72%
|160.59
|+2.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.31
|6.31
|-0.03%
|5.16
|+22.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.59
|2.55
|+1.42%
|2.15
|+20.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|145.74
|144.35
|+0.96%
|151.12
|-3.56%
|Operating Income
|19.19
|16.21
|+18.39%
|9.47
|+102.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.62
|15.87
|+17.27%
|8.27
|+125%
|Net Income
|13.85
|11.76
|+17.78%
|6.12
|+126.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.64
|9.03
|+17.83%
|4.7
|+126.38%
