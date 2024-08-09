FDC Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.32% YOY

FDC Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19% YoY & profit increased by 8.32% YoY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
FDC Q1 Results Live
FDC Q1 Results Live

FDC Q1 Results Live : Pharmaceutical company FDC announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong performance.

The company reported a 19% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching impressive figures.

Profit also saw a notable growth, rising by 8.32% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarter-on-quarter, FDC experienced a substantial 38.14% growth in revenue and an impressive 157.2% increase in profit.

Despite a rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 13.53% quarter-on-quarter and 10.32% year-on-year, FDC managed to boost their operating income by 195.51% q-o-q and 20.67% y-o-y.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 7.31, reflecting a 10.42% increase year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, FDC delivered a -0.3% return in the last week, while showing strong returns of 11.43% in the last 6 months and 26.35% year-to-date.

Currently, FDC boasts a market capitalization of 8155.16 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 547.2 & 343.3 respectively.

FDC Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue638.27462.03+38.14%536.38+19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total117.21103.24+13.53%106.25+10.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.0210.44+5.64%9.63+14.44%
Total Operating Expense502.68416.15+20.79%424.01+18.55%
Operating Income135.5945.88+195.51%112.37+20.67%
Net Income Before Taxes162.7365.21+149.57%140.74+15.63%
Net Income119.0346.28+157.2%109.89+8.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.312.84+157.39%6.62+10.42%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

MoreLess
₹119.03Cr
₹638.27Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM IST
