FDC Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.32% YOY

FDC Q1 Results Live : Pharmaceutical company FDC announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong performance.

The company reported a 19% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching impressive figures.

Profit also saw a notable growth, rising by 8.32% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quarter-on-quarter, FDC experienced a substantial 38.14% growth in revenue and an impressive 157.2% increase in profit.

Despite a rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 13.53% quarter-on-quarter and 10.32% year-on-year, FDC managed to boost their operating income by 195.51% q-o-q and 20.67% y-o-y.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹7.31, reflecting a 10.42% increase year-on-year.

In terms of market performance, FDC delivered a -0.3% return in the last week, while showing strong returns of 11.43% in the last 6 months and 26.35% year-to-date.

Currently, FDC boasts a market capitalization of ₹8155.16 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹547.2 & ₹343.3 respectively.

FDC Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 638.27 462.03 +38.14% 536.38 +19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 117.21 103.24 +13.53% 106.25 +10.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.02 10.44 +5.64% 9.63 +14.44% Total Operating Expense 502.68 416.15 +20.79% 424.01 +18.55% Operating Income 135.59 45.88 +195.51% 112.37 +20.67% Net Income Before Taxes 162.73 65.21 +149.57% 140.74 +15.63% Net Income 119.03 46.28 +157.2% 109.89 +8.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.31 2.84 +157.39% 6.62 +10.42%