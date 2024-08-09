FDC Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.32% YOY

FDC Q1 Results Live : Pharmaceutical company FDC announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong performance.
The company reported a 19% increase in revenue year-over-year, reaching impressive figures.
Profit also saw a notable growth, rising by 8.32% compared to the same quarter last year.
Quarter-on-quarter, FDC experienced a substantial 38.14% growth in revenue and an impressive 157.2% increase in profit.
Despite a rise in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 13.53% quarter-on-quarter and 10.32% year-on-year, FDC managed to boost their operating income by 195.51% q-o-q and 20.67% y-o-y.
The company's earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹7.31, reflecting a 10.42% increase year-on-year.
In terms of market performance, FDC delivered a -0.3% return in the last week, while showing strong returns of 11.43% in the last 6 months and 26.35% year-to-date.
Currently, FDC boasts a market capitalization of ₹8155.16 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹547.2 & ₹343.3 respectively.
FDC Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|638.27
|462.03
|+38.14%
|536.38
|+19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|117.21
|103.24
|+13.53%
|106.25
|+10.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.02
|10.44
|+5.64%
|9.63
|+14.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|502.68
|416.15
|+20.79%
|424.01
|+18.55%
|Operating Income
|135.59
|45.88
|+195.51%
|112.37
|+20.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|162.73
|65.21
|+149.57%
|140.74
|+15.63%
|Net Income
|119.03
|46.28
|+157.2%
|109.89
|+8.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.31
|2.84
|+157.39%
|6.62
|+10.42%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹119.03Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹638.27Cr
