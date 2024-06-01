FDC Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 50.69% YOY

FDC Q4 Results Live : FDC announced its Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a 6.26% increase in revenue and a substantial 50.69% rise in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparison showed a slight 0.84% growth in revenue but a significant 41.59% decrease in profit when compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a marginal 0.26% decrease sequentially but a notable 4.06% increase year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit with a 37.84% decline quarter-over-quarter and a 1.69% decrease year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.84, reflecting a substantial 52.96% increase year-over-year.
FDC's recent stock performance includes a -3.43% return in the last week, a 16.59% return in the last 6 months, and a 15.76% year-to-date return.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹7472.17 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹489.95 & ₹291.25 respectively.
FDC Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|462.03
|458.17
|+0.84%
|434.8
|+6.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|103.24
|103.51
|-0.26%
|99.21
|+4.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.44
|9.97
|+4.64%
|9.74
|+7.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|416.15
|384.35
|+8.27%
|388.13
|+7.22%
|Operating Income
|45.88
|73.82
|-37.84%
|46.67
|-1.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|65.21
|97.55
|-33.15%
|45.11
|+44.55%
|Net Income
|46.28
|79.23
|-41.59%
|30.71
|+50.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.84
|4.86
|-41.56%
|1.86
|+52.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹46.28Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹462.03Cr
