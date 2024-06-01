FDC Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 50.69% YOY

FDC Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.26% YoY & profit increased by 50.69% YoY

FDC Q4 Results Live : FDC announced its Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a 6.26% increase in revenue and a substantial 50.69% rise in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison showed a slight 0.84% growth in revenue but a significant 41.59% decrease in profit when compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a marginal 0.26% decrease sequentially but a notable 4.06% increase year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit with a 37.84% decline quarter-over-quarter and a 1.69% decrease year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.84, reflecting a substantial 52.96% increase year-over-year.

FDC's recent stock performance includes a -3.43% return in the last week, a 16.59% return in the last 6 months, and a 15.76% year-to-date return.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹7472.17 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹489.95 & ₹291.25 respectively.

FDC Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 462.03 458.17 +0.84% 434.8 +6.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 103.24 103.51 -0.26% 99.21 +4.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.44 9.97 +4.64% 9.74 +7.17% Total Operating Expense 416.15 384.35 +8.27% 388.13 +7.22% Operating Income 45.88 73.82 -37.84% 46.67 -1.69% Net Income Before Taxes 65.21 97.55 -33.15% 45.11 +44.55% Net Income 46.28 79.23 -41.59% 30.71 +50.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.84 4.86 -41.56% 1.86 +52.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹46.28Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹462.03Cr

