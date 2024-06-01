Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  FDC Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 50.69% YOY

FDC Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 50.69% YOY

Livemint

FDC Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.26% YoY & profit increased by 50.69% YoY

FDC Q4 Results Live

FDC Q4 Results Live : FDC announced its Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a 6.26% increase in revenue and a substantial 50.69% rise in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison showed a slight 0.84% growth in revenue but a significant 41.59% decrease in profit when compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a marginal 0.26% decrease sequentially but a notable 4.06% increase year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit with a 37.84% decline quarter-over-quarter and a 1.69% decrease year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 2.84, reflecting a substantial 52.96% increase year-over-year.

FDC's recent stock performance includes a -3.43% return in the last week, a 16.59% return in the last 6 months, and a 15.76% year-to-date return.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 7472.17 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 489.95 & 291.25 respectively.

FDC Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue462.03458.17+0.84%434.8+6.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total103.24103.51-0.26%99.21+4.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.449.97+4.64%9.74+7.17%
Total Operating Expense416.15384.35+8.27%388.13+7.22%
Operating Income45.8873.82-37.84%46.67-1.69%
Net Income Before Taxes65.2197.55-33.15%45.11+44.55%
Net Income46.2879.23-41.59%30.71+50.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.844.86-41.56%1.86+52.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹46.28Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹462.03Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.