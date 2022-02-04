FDC Ltd on Friday informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of shares via tender route on 9 February.

The company will also announce its quarterly results on the same date.

On Friday, FDC shares rose 0.70% to close at ₹295 apiece on NSE.

FDC is a forerunner in manufacturing and marketing of Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) and Ophthalmics. FDC has also set-up globally approved, multi-location manufacturing facilities for Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (APIs) as well as Finished Dosage Forms.

These facilities are located at Roha, Waluj and Sinnar in Maharashtra, Verna in Goa and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. FDC markets more than 300 products in India and exports many of these to over 50 countries.

