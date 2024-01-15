Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  FedBank Financial Services Q3: Net profit increases to 65.4 crore

FedBank Financial Services Q3: Net profit increases to 65.4 crore

Livemint

FedBank Financial Services Q3 results: Net profit increases to 65.4 crore

FedFina announced its Q3 results on Monday.

FedBank Financial Services reported a 27.8% YoY rise in its net profit to 65.4 crore in the Oct-December quarter of financial year 2023-24. The company had earned a net profit of 51.17 crore profit in the year-ago period.

FedBank Financial Services, also known as Fedfina, announced its quarterly results for the first time after the launch of its IPO. The company's total income and total revenue from operations stood at 413.5 crore, a 34% YoY rise from 308.73 crore reported during the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, the company's net profit increased by 13.2% from 57.76 crore reported in the July-September quarter. The non-performing of the company came in at 429.45 crore for the quarter under review.

Ahead of the quarterly earnings announcement, the company shares closed 1.04% higher at 141.25 per share on BSE on Monday.

The company's gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined from 2.34% in the previous quarter to 2.19%, according to Fedfina's BSE filing. Its net NPA improved to 1.66% during the quarter under review. The financial firm also witnessed a 24% annual rise in disbursals, which were reported at 3,344 crore in the reporting quarter.

FedFina launched its IPO in November last year. Even before its IPO, the financial firm had raised 324.67 crore from anchor investors, a day before the opening of its initial public offering (IPO) on November 21.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.