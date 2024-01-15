FedBank Financial Services Q3 results: Net profit increases to 65.4 crore

FedBank Financial Services reported a 27.8% YoY rise in its net profit to ₹65.4 crore in the Oct-December quarter of financial year 2023-24. The company had earned a net profit of ₹51.17 crore profit in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FedBank Financial Services, also known as Fedfina, announced its quarterly results for the first time after the launch of its IPO. The company's total income and total revenue from operations stood at ₹413.5 crore, a 34% YoY rise from ₹308.73 crore reported during the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, the company's net profit increased by 13.2% from ₹57.76 crore reported in the July-September quarter. The non-performing of the company came in at ₹429.45 crore for the quarter under review. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the quarterly earnings announcement, the company shares closed 1.04% higher at ₹141.25 per share on BSE on Monday.

The company's gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined from 2.34% in the previous quarter to 2.19%, according to Fedfina's BSE filing. Its net NPA improved to 1.66% during the quarter under review. The financial firm also witnessed a 24% annual rise in disbursals, which were reported at ₹3,344 crore in the reporting quarter.

FedFina launched its IPO in November last year. Even before its IPO, the financial firm had raised ₹324.67 crore from anchor investors, a day before the opening of its initial public offering (IPO) on November 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!