Federal Bank Q1 net profit up 4% to 401 crore

Commenting on the results and financial performance, Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director & CEO, Federal Bank said "We believe we have delivered a very healthy outcome in arguably the toughest operating conditions in well over 100 years. The Bank has been exemplar, braved all challenges and held fort all along and that is encouraging. The net NPA is down to 1.22% which is the lowest for the Bank in last 20 quarters. Cost to income has improved substantially and that augurs well for the Bank. Overall an encouraging quarter, given the challenging environment and truly motivates us to ensure sensible growth with abundant caution."