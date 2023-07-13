Federal Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps 42% to ₹845 crore; NII rises over 19% YoY1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Federal Bank’s net interest income (NII) in Q1FY24 rose 19.6% to R 1,918 crore from ₹1,604.5 crore, YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) contracted marginally by 7 basis points to 3.15% from 3.22% in the June quarter last year.
Federal Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹853.74 crore for the first quarter of FY24, registering a strong growth of 42.2% from ₹600.66 crore in the corresponding period last year.
