Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Federal Bank Q2 results: Profit jumps 35.5% as provisions fall

Federal Bank Q2 results: Profit jumps 35.5% as provisions fall

Shayan Ghosh

  • Federal Bank said it expects to keep this momentum going into Q3 and beyond

Federal Bank's net NPA decreased to 0.64% from 0.69%, QoQ.

Mumbai: Private sector lender Federal Bank on Monday reported a 35.5% year-on-year jump in net profit at 954 crore in the September quarter owing to lower provisions.

While the lender's other income grew 20% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 730 crore, its net interest income --the difference between interest earned and expended-- grew 17% y-o-y to 2,056 crore in Q2 FY24. Its net interest margin, a key indicator of profitability, rose a mere one basis point sequentially to 3.16% as on 30 September. Its total provisions were at 371 crore, down 27% y-o-y.

“It was a good quarter and we did guide for performance getting stronger from Q1 into Q2 and we are pleased that we could deliver that. We hope to keep this momentum going into Q3 and beyond," said Shyam Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive, Federal Bank. “The environment continues to be reasonably encouraging."

Read HDFC Bank Q2 Results Live Updates here

Federal Bank’s asset quality improved as its gross bad loans as a percentage of gross advances stood at 2.26%, down from 2.38% in the June quarter and 2.46% in the September quarter of FY23.

The bank’s gross advances stood at 1.96 trillion as on 30 September, as against 1.64 trillion on 30 September 2022, registering a growth of 20%. While its wholesale book reported a growth of 17% y-o-y to reach 87,788 crore, aggregate retail loans were at 1.08 trillion.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

The bank’s total deposits increased 23% y-o-y to reach 2.33 trillion. Of that, Casa or current and savings account deposits reached 72,589 crore as on 30 September. Although total Casa deposits showed a growth of 5% over the same period last year, Casa ratio or Casa as a percentage of total deposits fell 524 basis points (bps) to 31.17% owing to a slower pace of growth than total deposits.

“On the credit side, we are seeing good and consistent demand across products and various offerings. It is no secret that the market has challenges in terms of incremental deposit growth as in the cost of deposit," Srinivasan said, adding that deposits are available but the cost of growth of deposits is an issue that all banks are dealing with.

“Sometimes, it is a consequence of a high inflationary environment, global developments or more fundamentally how people are moving from bank deposits to other instruments."

Shares of Federal Bank on the BSE fell 0.7% on Monday to close at 148.45 apiece.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.