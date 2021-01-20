Federal Bank Q3 net profit declines 8% to 404 cr

Federal Bank Q3 net profit declines 8% to ₹404 cr1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 02:39 PM IST
Total income, however, improved to ₹3,941 crore during the third quarter
Federal Bank on Wednesday posted an 8% decline in net profit at ₹404.10 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, mainly due to higher provisioning for bad loans.
The private sector lender had registered a profit of ₹440.64 crore in the year-ago period.
Federal Bank Q3 net profit declines 8% to ₹404 cr1 min read . 02:39 PM IST
LG considering all options for loss-making mobiles1 min read . 02:30 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 36% to ₹2,200 cr1 min read . 02:21 PM IST
Zydus Cadila starts enrolment for phase 3 trial of covid-19 vaccine3 min read . 02:18 PM IST
Total income, however, improved to ₹3,941 crore during the third quarter as against ₹3,738.22 crore a year ago, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.71% of the total advances during the quarter, compared to 2.99% at the end of the third quarter of 2019-20 and 2.84% in September quarter.
Net NPAs of the bank also fell to 0.6% of the total assets in October-December 2020 as against 1.63% a year ago and 0.99% in September quarter.
Despite the decline in bad loans, provisions other than tax and contingencies increased more than two-fold to ₹420.62 crore as against ₹160.86 crore during the same period last fiscal.
At 2:40 pm on Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 1.46% higher at ₹76.50.
The bank said it is likely to restructure 1%-1.5% of loan book as compared to earlier estimate of 3%. "We remain well capitalised, have no immediate plans to raise capital," a bank official said.
Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Federal Bank said business banking, gold and retail banking all are tracking well and expecs flat credit growth in corporate segment.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.