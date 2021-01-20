OPEN APP
Federal Bank Q3 net profit declines 8% to 404 cr
Federal Bank Q3 net profit declines 8% to 404 cr

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 02:39 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Total income, however, improved to 3,941 crore during the third quarter

Federal Bank on Wednesday posted an 8% decline in net profit at 404.10 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, mainly due to higher provisioning for bad loans.

The private sector lender had registered a profit of 440.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, improved to 3,941 crore during the third quarter as against 3,738.22 crore a year ago, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.71% of the total advances during the quarter, compared to 2.99% at the end of the third quarter of 2019-20 and 2.84% in September quarter.

Net NPAs of the bank also fell to 0.6% of the total assets in October-December 2020 as against 1.63% a year ago and 0.99% in September quarter.

Despite the decline in bad loans, provisions other than tax and contingencies increased more than two-fold to 420.62 crore as against 160.86 crore during the same period last fiscal.

At 2:40 pm on Wednesday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 1.46% higher at 76.50.

The bank said it is likely to restructure 1%-1.5% of loan book as compared to earlier estimate of 3%. "We remain well capitalised, have no immediate plans to raise capital," a bank official said.

Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Federal Bank said business banking, gold and retail banking all are tracking well and expecs flat credit growth in corporate segment.

