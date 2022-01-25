Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Federal Bank Q3 net profit rises 29%, asset quality improves

Federal Bank Q3 net profit rises 29%, asset quality improves

Federal Bank Ltd
1 min read . 01:24 PM IST Livemint

  • Shares of Federal Bank were trading over 2% higher at 93 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

For the quarter ending December 2021, Federal Bank reported a 29% rise in its standalone net profit at 521.7 crore as compared to 404 crore in the same quarter last rise. Shares of Federal Bank were trading over 2% higher at 93 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals.

For the quarter ending December 2021, Federal Bank reported a 29% rise in its standalone net profit at 521.7 crore as compared to 404 crore in the same quarter last rise. Shares of Federal Bank were trading over 2% higher at 93 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals.

The lender's net income interest (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew over 7% to 1,539 crore from 1,437 crore year-on-year (YoY). The bank reported net interest margin (NIM) at 3.27% during the December ending quarter.

The lender's net income interest (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew over 7% to 1,539 crore from 1,437 crore year-on-year (YoY). The bank reported net interest margin (NIM) at 3.27% during the December ending quarter.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Its asset quality improved as gross NPA for the third quarter stood at 3.06% from 3.24% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Its net NPA was at 1.05% versus 1.12% in the previous quarter. Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies fell to 214 crore in Q3 as compared to 292 crore in Q2 and 414 crore in the year-ago period.

Federal Bank's capital adequacy ratio (under Basel-III) stood at 14.37% from 14.97% (QoQ) and 14.31% (YoY).

“The bank’s capital and liquidity position is strong and would continue to be the focus area for the Bank during this period. The extent to which the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to impact the bank's results will depend on the future developments related to the situation, as well as the outcomes of the actions taken to contain the same," Federal Banks said in an exchange filing today.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!