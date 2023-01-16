Federal Bank Q3 net profit rises 54%, asset quality improves2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Federal Bank on Monday reported its standalone net profit at ₹803.6 crore during the third quarter ended December 2022 for the current fiscal or Q2 FY23, up 54% as compared to ₹521.7 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal. Shares of Federal Bank were trading nearly a per cent higher at ₹139 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals.