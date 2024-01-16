Federal Bank Q3 Results: Net profit up 25% to 1,007 crore, NII grows 8.5% YoY

Federal Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹1,006.74 crore for the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 25.3% from ₹803.61 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Federal Bank’s net interest income (NII) in Q3FY24 increased 8.5% to ₹2,123.4 crore from ₹1,956.5 crore, YoY.

The lender’s net interest margin (NIM) during the December quarter fell to 3.19% from 3.22% in September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank as at the end of Q3FY24 rose to ₹4,628.79 crore from ₹4,436.05 crore in Q2FY24. As a percentage of gross advances, GNPA increased by 3 basis points (bps) to 2.29% from 2.26%, QoQ.

Net NPA in the quarter ended December 2023 rose 4.4% to ₹1,284.37 crore from ₹1,229.81 in September quarter, while Net NPA as a percentage to Net Advances were stable at 0.64%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Provision Coverage Ratio excluding Technical Write Off was 71.08%.

Slippages in Q3FY24 dropped to ₹496 crore from ₹373 crore, QoQ.

Federal Bank’s risk-weighted assets to advances saw a sharp rise during the quarter. It rose to 90.9% versus 86.2% YoY and versus 87.8% QoQ. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“With an increase of over 100 branches in the past calendar year and a similar number planned for this year, our growth trajectory is well poised to sustain this positive momentum. As we grow and diversify across products, segments, and geography, we are further inspired to deliver on our purpose for existence, which is to be the Most Admired Bank in India," said Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director & CEO of Federal Bank.

Federal Bank’s total deposits increased 18.96% to ₹2,39,591.16 crore as on December 31, 2023, from ₹2,01,408.12 crore as on December 31, 2022. Total advances rose 18.44% to ₹1,99,185.23 crore from ₹1,68,173.13, YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) of the Bank, computed as per Basel III guidelines stood at 15.02% as at the end of the quarter.

Federal Bank has 1,418 branches and 1,960 ATMs/ Recyclers as on December 31, 2023.

At 1:30 pm, Federal Bank shares were trading 1.67% lower at ₹150.45 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

