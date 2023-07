Federal Bank share price rose over a percent on Monday after the lender reported a strong business, with advances and deposits rising 21% each during the first quarter of fiscal 2023-2024.

The bank’s total deposits grew 21.4% to ₹2,22,513 crore at the end of June 30, 2023, from ₹1,83,355 crore as of June 30, 2022.

Federal Bank's customer deposits (Total deposits excluding Interbank deposits and certificates of deposit) aggregated to ₹2,10,439 crore, a growth of 17.2% over ₹1,79,586 crore as of June 30, 2022, it said in its quarterly business update filed on the exchanges.

The bank’s gross advances as of June 2023 grew by 20.9% to ₹1,86,593 crore from ₹1,54,392 crore, YoY.

As per internal classification, Retail credit book grew by 20.2% and wholesale credit book grew by 21.6%. Retail to Wholesale ratio is at 54:46 respectively, it said.

Meanwhile, the lender’s CASA ratio, which is the ratio of deposits in current accounts and saving accounts to total deposits, in the June quarter was at 31.85% as compared to 36.84% YoY and versus 32.68% QoQ.

Shares of Federal Bank have jumped over 35% in the last one year, but the stock is down more than 8% YTD.

At 9:40 am, the Federal Bank shares were trading 1.19% higher at ₹1127.60 apiece on the BSE.

